Pa. state parks saw a 30% bump in campground reservations after Trump cuts closed federal sites

After the Trump administration’s cost-cutting led to the closure of numerous federal campgrounds, Pennsylvania’s state parks saw a surge in visitors.

Campgrounds across the commonwealth recorded a 30% increase in reservations after the federal cuts, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently announced.

Almost 25 million people visited Pennsylvania’s state parks this summer, according to the department, with campground reservations up 10%. At parks near closed federal sites, reservations saw a 60% bump.

“When the federal government closed campgrounds, Pennsylvania stepped up,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Whether you’re camping for the weekend or looking to explore a trail, Pennsylvania’s public lands are ready and waiting to welcome you.”

Across Pennsylvania, more than 425 campsites were closed amid cutbacks by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was run by Elon Musk at the time. The closures impacted more than 300 sites at Huntingdon County’s popular Raystown Lake, the largest lake located entirely in the commonwealth.

In light of the federal cuts, Gov. Josh Shapiro launched a tourism campaign aimed at attracting outdoor visitors. The “Still Open. Still Awesome” campaign, unveiled at the end of March, encouraged camping and other outdoor recreation at Pennsylvania parks.

The commonwealth has 124 free state parks, more than 7,100 campsites, and 2.2 million acres of forest.