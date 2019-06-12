The group crowded into the elevator that goes directly to the R2L Restaurant, where Brian and Kiley Stevenson’s wedding reception was to be held on the 37th floor. The event was a celebration of the couple’s elopement in Morocco two weeks ago and came one day after they had their marriage officiated by Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty in his chambers. Brian, 44, is a Philadelphia native and a business consultant for Stevenson Advocacy LLC., while Kiley, 31, from Hutchinson, Kan., is a medical sales representative for the biotech company BioD LLC.