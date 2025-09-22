Union members at one Philadelphia hotel authorize a strike, as more could vote in the future too

Hotel workers at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown have voted in favor of a strike, if their union calls for it, as they and hundreds more hotel workers across the city aim for better pay in their next contract.

Unite Here Local 274 represents about 150 employees at the Sheraton, and 128 of them voted in favor of a work stoppage while 3 voted against it, according to a union spokesperson. Votes were tallied on Monday.

A strike could be called as soon as this week, according to Local 274 president Rosslyn Wuchinich.

The union has been bargaining new contracts for roughly 1,000 members across eight hotels in Philadelphia this year. They’re seeking better wages, benefits and working conditions ahead of 2026, when Philadelphia is expected to see an influx of visitors for a series of events including the country’s Semiquincentennial.

“This is the first of what will be, likely, other [strike authorization] votes” at Philadelphia hotels, Wuchinich said Monday.

Contracts expired last year, but some were extended until recently. The union has been negotiating with most hospitality management companies since the spring.

Wuchinich noted that “every option is on the table,” which includes calling a strike for a single hotel, or waiting for workers at other hotels to authorize a strike and bring more members to the picket line.

Aimbridge Hospitality, the employer at the Sheraton, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The union has a scheduled bargaining session with Aimbridge on Thursday. So far, Wuchinich says “the company has not come back, offering what the workers need.”

In addition to wage raises, the union is seeking improvements to healthcare benefits for dependents, worker pensions, and more robust staffing across hotels.

The unionized employees include room attendants, cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and banquet staff at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square, the Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square, Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District, Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City, Hampton Inn Philadelphia Center City — Convention Center, Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel, and Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing.

“Strikes are always sacrifices,” said Wuchinich. “It is one of the most intense ways that workers can show that they feel deeply in their guts and in their bones that they aren’t getting what they need and that they need to stand up and fight.”