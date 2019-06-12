Bogle cited the observation of Thomas Hobbes that life is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.” That is, a struggle, and he adored struggle, he said, which was why he was an admirer of the Greek god Antaeus. “Each time he got knocked down, he came back stronger,” Bogle explained. “The struggle is what it’s all about. People ask me about success. Success is a word I almost never use. Success sounds like you’ve achieved something, it’s done. But to be corny, though not inaccurate, success is a journey and not a destination. You don’t say, ‘I’ve arrived, I’m here.’ You say, ‘I’ll try to do a little better tomorrow, and all the tomorrows after that.’ ”