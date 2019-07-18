“I thought, ‘Well, I just did this with my food. Can I do this with my clothing? Can I buy clothes in a way that also fits my values?'" Kenney recalled. “And pretty quickly I realized I couldn’t, or I could, but it was really, really expensive, or I was printing out 100-page reports on supply chains to try to figure out if the subcontractor was using child labor, or if it was actually organic if it said it was organic.”