Delaware starts recreational weed sales Aug. 1. What buyers should know.

Starting Aug. 1, adults 21 and older will be able to legally purchase recreational marijuana in Delaware for the first time.

It’s been more than two years since the state passed legalization in April 2023. Now, the long-awaited rollout of Delaware’s cannabis industry is finally here. Thirteen existing medical marijuana dispensaries — many operated by corporate multistate companies — will be the first to open their doors to recreational consumers. Additional dispensaries are expected to follow in the coming months.

“The start of legal adult-use marijuana sales reflects the tireless efforts of our regulatory team and our strong partnerships with state agencies, industry stakeholders, and community leaders,” said new Marijuana Commissioner Joshua Sanderlin. “Our focus is on building a safe, equitable, and accountable marijuana market that delivers real benefits to Delawareans.”

What to expect when buying weed in Delaware

Customers can expect a similar experience to recreational dispensaries in states like New Jersey. Prices for adult-use cannabis are expected to match current medical rates, according to Tracee Kay Southerland, a coordinator with the Delaware Cannabis Industry Association.

At Columbia Care Wilmington, the closest dispensary to Philadelphia, medical prices for cannabis flower range from $25 to $60 for an eighth (3.5 grams), and up to $300 or more for a full ounce (28 grams). Other products include concentrates, oils, gummies, and pre-rolls.

» READ MORE: What’s the difference between marijuana products?

“Delaware residents will finally have access to safe, regulated cannabis,” Southerland said. “It’s been years in the making, and the rollout isn’t perfect, but it’s a major milestone for public health and access.”

Why some are critical of the rollout

Some advocates have criticized the state’s decision to give existing medical dispensaries — often large, corporate-owned operations — the first opportunity to sell recreational products, while newer applicants wait for their licenses to activate.

A similar pattern played out in New Jersey, where adult-use-only dispensaries didn’t open until a year after recreational sales launched.

“We will continue to issue conditional licenses to previously selected applicants to ensure they can begin operations once active,” Sanderlin said.

How to buy legal weed in Delaware

Starting Aug. 1, any adult age 21 and over can order online or walk into a Delaware cannabis dispensary and buy legal weed. All that is needed to buy cannabis products is a valid government-issued ID.

But be warned: It’s illegal to take marijuana out of the state. Pennsylvanians who buy weed in Delaware will be breaking the law if they bring it home.

Delaware cannabis dispensary locations