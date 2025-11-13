Most hemp products with THC are now banned in the U.S. What does this mean for legal weed?

A provision tucked into the funding deal that ended the country’s longest government shutdown bans unregulated hemp products that contain THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

The newly enacted intoxicating hemp ban will target any hemp-based products with .4 milligrams or more of THC in a single container. Hemp producers and retailers will have a yearlong grace period before enforcement begins.

This ban will especially impact manufacturers and retailers who deal with hemp-based THC products like Delta-8, a less potent yet still psychoactive hemp product, and THCA, a non-intoxicating cannabinoid, until it is heated, which then converts it to intoxicating THC.

Is THC banned now? Will the THC ban affect dispensaries?

Marijuana is still not federally legal, so on the federal level, THC has always been illegal. The 2018 Farm Bill just allowed farmers to grow hemp with little to no traces of THC.

This new ban now cracks down on hemp products with THC, such as Delta-8.

However, nearly 40 states have medical marijuana programs — like Pennsylvania — and 24 states have legalized recreational marijuana — like New Jersey. In these states, regulated THC products sold at state-licensed dispensaries are still legal and remain unaffected by the new hemp ban.

Hemp industry expects a doomsday scenario

The $28 billion industry’s concern is that many of the hemp-derived products, including ones with non-intoxicating CBD, now found in gas stations and wellness stores across the U.S., including Philadelphia, exceed the newly enacted limit.

According to the hemp business advocacy organization, U.S. Hemp Roundtable, this legislation will shut down an estimated 95% of hemp-derived THC and CBD businesses and result in the loss of $1.5 billion in tax revenue.

Local hemp farmers are dreading what is to come, but they have received no word on what this hemp ban enforcement will look like.

“We literally found out about it last night, and we don’t know what to do,” said Matt Pruette, owner of hemp and CBD operation Microgrown Farm and Market in Delaware County. “We are not a smoke shop or a gas station, we’re a legitimate cannabinoid store. It’s not pot. It’s CBD and other products to help with sleep, anxiety, and products for pets.”

As these growers await guidance, they say they won’t be investing heavily in the space without more clarity. Pruette said there’s a chance he would sell his business and property if regulations end up hurting the industry.

How was hemp legal in the first place?

Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill that opened the doors for American farmers to grow hemp — a type of cannabis plant that carries less than .3% of THC, known as Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol. It’s an intoxicating cannabinoid found in marijuana that delivers the hallmark psychoactive effects to users of the plant, resulting in a “high.”

Using a loophole in the farm bill, companies began synthesizing marijuanalike products from the hemp they grew.

According to the 2018 Farm Bill, all cannabis products are considered “marijuana” except for hemp. Now, years later, the hemp industry has expanded to lengths lawmakers didn’t initially conceive, said Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.

“ Unfortunately, companies have exploited a loophole in the 2018 legislation by taking legal amounts of THC from hemp and turning it into intoxicating substances,” McConnell said. “Then marketing it to children in candylike packaging and selling it in easily accessible places like gas stations and convenience stores all across our country.”

Republican Senators, Rand Paul (Ky.) and Ted Cruz (Texas), and 22 other Democrats, attempted to amend the bill to avoid cratering the national hemp industry, but were defeated by McConnell, who authored the original 2018 Farm Bill, and other GOP and Democratic Senators, who kept the hemp ban verbiage in the spending deal.

“This bill contains language that has been airdropped in that will destroy hemp farming in Kentucky and across the United States,” Paul said. “Tucked away in this spending package is a provision that will shut down the hemp industry across the United States.”

Inquirer analysis finds smoke shop weed to be contaminated

Many of the products under fire in the new ban can be found in gas stations, smoke shops, and wellness stores across the region.

This summer, The Inquirer commissioned lab testing of 10 different hemp products from 10 different stores across the region.

The results? 90% of the hemp products advertised as legal were in fact at THC levels 200% to more than 2,400% over the legal federal limit. Some local hemp samples contained hemp-derived THC variants that were as potent as dispensary-grade marijuana, according to The Inquirer’s analysis. Seven of the samples turned out to be conventionally grown weed, labeled as a hemp product.

This is not to mention the illegal contaminants found in the products bought by The Inquirer, including the fungus aspergillus, the neurotoxin pesticide carbofuran, and the carcinogenic metal chromium, which appeared in The Inquirer’s lab-tested samples.