Hurricane Ida left more in its wake than flooding- and wind-damage. Nearly a year since the storm moved through the region, some homeowners are still wrestling with insurance claims. Brooke and Glen Henderson endured extensive damage to their Chester County home, including the loss of 340 pounds of hemp the couple had just harvested and stored in their basement.

— Ezequiel Minaya(@zekeminaya, business@inquirer.com)

Hurricane Ida dumped seven inches of water over many hours on Sept. 1, 2021. But disaster for Brooke and Glen Henderson struck within the first 30 minutes when an overwhelmed septic system spewed hundreds of gallons of sewage into the couple’s basement, contaminating the 340 pounds of hemp drying in bins and personal belongings, as well as bowing the basement wall.

Ida may be a weather footnote from last summer for many. But for homeowners such as the Hendersons, the storm marked just the beginning of a trench battle with the insurance industry that painfully lingers — in the Hendersons’ situation, with the added heartbreak of watching sewage destroy their first commercial crop.

Aqua raises rates: Rates for 440,000 Aqua water customers are set to go up about 10% this week, according to an order posted Monday by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Rates for Aqua’s 40,000 wastewater customers will go up 51% or more.

Spreading the news: NICKLpass is a growing Philadelphia-based start-up that offers discounted subscription packages to news websites, video services, podcasts and other media.

Visit Philadelphia’s new boss: Starting next month, Angela Val, a 17-year veteran of Visit Philadelphia, will return as the tourism group’s new president and CEO, as the city continues to recoup hospitality business lost during the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Monday posted its order detailing the complicated rate request and the reasoning behind its unanimous decision last week that granted Aqua a $69.3 million increase in annual revenue, or about a 12.6% overall increase.