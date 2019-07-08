Clark, who has not yet talked with Post, said she would not likely “be opposed” to housing an SBDC offshoot within the Enterprise Center but does not want any role in operating it. As the Enterprise Center prepares to celebrate turning 30 in November, she said, “we’re kind of shifting ... from general technical assistance to more of a capital and investment center.” She called the lack of access to capital “the No. 1 disruptor” to small and minority-owned businesses.