A former Kennett Square dairy farm is getting a $6 million makeover to become a wedding venue

This time next year, Philly-area couples will have yet another wedding venue option.

A former dairy barn in Kennett Square is undergoing a $6 million renovation, with plans to transform it into an expansive event space called Willowdale by September 2026.

Jeffrey A. Miller (JAM) Hospitality Group, the Philly-based catering and event management company, announced their plans for the property last week.

The company already operates more than a dozen local venues, including the American Swedish Historical Museum in FDR Park, the Curtis Arboretum in Wyncote, the Anthony Wayne House in Paoli, and the Lake House Inn in Perkasie.

At Willowdale, JAM plans to revamp the old dairy barn, a nearby farmhouse, and the property’s sprawling outdoor spaces into a luxury venue that can accommodate as many 300 guests, according to company statements.

The farmhouse is set to include eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two private getting-ready suites for bridal parties, which will be able to use the spaces regardless of whether they’re staying overnight.

For weddings, couples will be able to exchange vows in the barn or outside, either in a stone-walled courtyard or on a lawn that overlooks the steeplechase course.

Cocktail hours will be held in an outdoor garden and a new indoor lounge space with a built-in bar on the barn’s lower level. Receptions and other dinner gatherings will take place upstairs, in a lofted hall with willow-leaf chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Willowdale property owners, Katherine and Michael Bucklin, are working with JAM and other local partners on the adaptive re-use project, which aims to preserve open space and honor the site’s history.

“Willowdale has always been a gathering place for the community,” Michael Bucklin said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see the next chapter unfold as couples make their own memories here, and it’s hugely satisfying to have the opportunity to preserve the property’s heritage and natural beauty.”

Katherine Bucklin’s father, Dixon Stroud, turned the property from a working farm to a producer of milk and ice cream, which the family sold at their nearby convenience store, Landhope Farms.

In 1969, the shop began selling its milk for 89 cents a gallon, and the store grew into a small local chain. Stroud sold most of the stores to Sunoco in 1996. Stroud also founded the Willowdale Steeplechase next door.

JAM executives said they are currently accepting bookings for Willowdale, and potential clients can reach out through the venue’s website, jamcater.com/venues/willowdale.