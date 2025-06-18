It’s not your imagination. More people are wearing jeans and sneakers to Philly offices.

Christine Endres’ usual work attire is business casual. “Think dress capris and a blouse,” said the senior regional director for recruiting firm Robert Half. In her role, she keeps a finger on the pulse of local workplace norms and expectations.

While meeting with clients and managing staff, she said, colleagues gravitate toward a polo shirt and chinos, or a blouse and slacks with a blazer or sweater. Footwear includes dressy sneakers, flats, and closed-toe espadrilles.

Ties and high heels have become rare.

“I also see a lot of men pairing collared shirts with vests or opting for golf shirts with Lululemon-style slacks and clean, dressy sneakers,” she said. “It gives off a polished yet comfortable vibe.”

In general, Endres said, there’s been a “noticeable shift toward more casual workplace attire across Philadelphia.”

That’s especially true for those with internally facing roles, Endres said.

“I’ve seen growing confusion around what’s considered suitable,” said Ashley Schafer, an image consultant and color analyst in Marlton who does personal styling and closet audits.

Across the board, Schafer said, today’s style reflects a growing desire to merge personal expression with functionality, all while maintaining a polished appearance.

Going more casual, with exceptions

The vast majority of workers have left “business professional” workwear behind, a Gallup poll from 2023 found, with 41% saying they typically wear business casual clothing to work, and another 31% saying they’re even more dressed-down, wearing street clothes.

Some local business leaders pointed to the pandemic as a turning point. Many corporate workers who were fully remote for a time are now back in the office at least part-time, but in more relaxed clothing.

In some Philadelphia workplaces that were once more formal, causal dress is now allowed as a matter of policy.

Independence Blue Cross updated its dress code last year to “everyday smart casual,” chief human resources officer Alexandra Jorgensen said. Acceptable attire for everyday work includes jeans.

The new rule aims “to strike a balance between professional presentation and casual comfort,” Jorgensen said. “We believe that allowing employees to dress comfortably can positively impact productivity, morale, and overall job satisfaction.”

Though what’s appropriate can change day-to-day.

“Our one overarching request is that associates consider their participation in planned meetings and events when dressing for the day, and we commend them for consistently meeting that expectation,” Jorgensen said.

Greg Matusky, founder and CEO of Gregory FCA, a public relations firm in Ardmore, also shifted his corporate policy to be less formal.

“We officially dropped our dress code during the pandemic — when everything was up for rethinking. These days, our approach is ‘you be you’ around the office,” Matusky said.

For client meetings, he expects team members to dress with polish. Still, that could mean a dress, jeans, a tailored suit, or perhaps a sport coat.

“Personally, I haven’t worn a tie in four years — except at weddings," Matusky said.

Matusky sees himself as setting the standard for the company’s internal casual vibe.

“I often pair sneakers with jeans, and even with suits. I recently bought a pair of blue Pumas with crisp white soles. They go with everything,” Matusky said. “It’s modern, comfortable, and still sharp.”

Even law firms, which have traditionally tended toward more formal dress, have leaned into the business casual trend.

“Generally speaking, the business scene in Philadelphia has been relaxing its dress code since emerging from the pandemic,” said Melissa K. Atkins, a labor and employment partner at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel in Philadelphia.

In many law firms, she said, there’s been a noticeable shift away from wearing full suits and uncomfortable dress shoes every day.

“Instead, we see people choose comfort over formality, with sneakers, sport coats, polos, joggers, khakis, and button-downs taking over,” Atkins said. “Less often do I see people in ties — unless headed to court or meeting new or high-profile clients.”

When in doubt, ‘elevate’ your look

For lawyers, as Atkins notes, the courtroom may still call for a suit and tie. And elsewhere in the corporate world, there’s still a time and place for business-formal wear.

“For example, if someone’s heading to a networking event or external meeting, you’ll still see suits or more formal business professional attire,” Endres said. Job interviews are another time when a suit makes sense, she added.

But some still prefer the old rules for all work occasions.

Leza Raffel, president of the Communication Solutions Group in Jenkintown, said she prefers to dress professionally because she feels more productive that way, and it leaves her ready for anything that could arise.

“Since much of our work is often crisis-communication related, you just never know when you might end up on-site at a client’s office or have to hold an impromptu press conference,” Raffel said. “I prefer to be dressed and prepared.”

Even during the pandemic, while working in solitude in her empty office building, she “dressed up” for work. “It helped me focus and create some sort of structure and normalcy at a time where everything else felt so unsettled and unpredictable,” she said.

Schafer, the personal stylist, said that even in more casual professional settings, polished attire remains the norm.

“I always encourage my clients to elevate their look, even if those around them are dressing casually,” Schafer said. “A well-put-together outfit sends a clear message — to clients, colleagues, and leadership — that you take yourself and your career seriously.”

Monochromatic items can help “create a powerful, cohesive image,” she said, while dark jeans are a staple.

“When incorporating denim into office wear, it’s important to choose pairs that are free of distressing and have a tailored fit — not oversized,” Schafer said.

Ultimately, when deciding how casual one should dress, Endres with Robert Half suggests using common sense.

“Conventional wisdom still applies,” Endres said. “Aim to dress just slightly more elevated than expected, especially if you’re unsure.”

It’s about context, Endres added. “There’s no one-size-fits-all anymore.”