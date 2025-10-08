Yolanda Hadid’s New Hope-area farmhouse listed for $10.8 million — including its lavender fields

A lavender field, an outdoor labyrinth for meditating, and a dressage area are just some of the features of the Bucks County farmhouse recently listed for $10.88 million — plus the bragging rights that come with living in the former home of a celebrity.

Yolanda Hadid, known for her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is selling her 32-acre home in New Hope. The 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom property at 5966 Mechanicsville Rd. dates to the 1600s and is full of historic charm.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, Hadid purchased the home in 2017 after falling in love with rural Pennsylvania while visiting from L.A. She wanted a home base closer to her three children, models Gigi and Bella Hadid, and musician Anwar Hadid, living on the East Coast.

“I probably touched every inch of the farm,” Hadid, who could not be reached for additional comment, told the Journal.

The family planted 3,000 lavender plants on the property during the COVID lockdown.

Bella Hadid, who has a fragrance line, was reportedly inspired by her mother’s work on the farm, turning lavender into oils and fragrances.

But with the Hadid children living in different parts of the country, the matriarch has decided to downsize, purchasing a smaller home in Bucks County. She also owns property in New York and Texas.

Now, listing agents Carl Gambino at Compass and Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate say it poses a great opportunity for a new homeowner to take advantage of the large space.

The estate includes the main three-story farmhouse built in 1810 — a modernized 3,400 square-foot residence with three bedrooms, five bathrooms, five wood-burning fireplaces, and front- and back porches — in addition to a stone barn, and three guest cottages.

“My favorite details are the magical energy the property exudes through its beauty, both interior and exterior, of all structures,” Haviv said. “The historic integrity of every building has been lovingly preserved as the interiors offer chic and stylistic finishes with modern-day luxuries.”

The barn by itself is 8,000 square feet and features high ceilings and hand-hewn beams throughout. It’s currently outfitted as equestrian facilities, with 14 stalls.

“The land feels intimate and offers the quintessential country lifestyle,” Haviv said. “There’s so much versatility while maintaining that cozy and homey vibe.”