Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was reportedly arrested and tasered Friday morning in Los Angeles following an alleged domestic violence incident with his girlfriend, Jen Harley.
The Family Vacation cast member was charged with kidnapping, and his bail set at $100,000, CNN reported.
A representative for Ortiz-Magro could not immediately be reached for comment.
According to a police dispatch recording obtained by TMZ, the woman activated a panic alarm in her Airbnb rental before fleeing the home.
“The suspect and victim were involved in some type of physical altercation, when officers arrived they had to deploy their tasers on the suspect and minor use of force occurred,” the Los Angeles Police Department told the Asbury Park Press. “There was a child at that location. That child was unharmed and the suspect was detained for domestic violence related charges.”
The on-again, off-again couple have an 18-month-old daughter. According to TMZ, Ortiz-Magro, 33, held the young girl as he chased Harley with a knife, locking himself in the Airbnb rental home with the child until police knocked the door down.
A Fox 11 Los Angeles reporter captured a picture of Ortiz-Magro handcuffed on a gurney at the scene around 3 a.m.
On Friday afternoon, Ortiz-Magro’s Facebook page shared a link to a US Weekly story reporting that he had been released from jail. “I’m OUT!” the post reads.
Friday was not the first domestic violence incident between the two.
In July, Harley was arrested on domestic violence charges after allegedly throwing an ashtray at Ortiz-Magro’s face, according to TMZ.
During the production of Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, the pair got into a physical altercation at a Las Vegas hotel. Harley later was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly punching Ortiz-Magro in the face and dragging him with her car.
Hours before Friday’s arrest, Ortiz-Magro told E! News of his “strong love” for Harley at a party in West Hollywood, suggesting that their real relationship is not what’s depicted on Jersey Shore.
“What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things," Ortiz-Magro said. "They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”