New season of ‘The Traitors’ to feature ‘Mama’ Kelce and Johnny Weir

The upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning reality series, The Traitors, will have a decidedly Philly flair when it debuts next month.

In a trailer released this week by Peacock, Donna Kelce and Johnny Weir were revealed to be among the 23 contestants vying for up to $250,000 in prize money.

Kelce, the mother of former Eagles standout Jason Kelce and mother-in-law to local super-podcaster Kylie Kelce, has been a Philly fixture for years.

Weir, a former Olympic figure skater and skating commentator, is a Coatesville native.

The show pits Kelce and Weir against a cast that also includes comedian Michael Rapaport, former Bachelor Colton Underwood, and Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski — as well as a slew of reality show alums.

If you’re new to The Traitor, it’s a reality show set in a Scottish castle that features heavy doses of deception and deceit. Billed as a kind of murder mystery, it follows a group of protagonists — called “faithful” — who compete for prize money while simultaneously attempting to suss out the secret “traitors” among them, who are also vying for the cash.

The U.S. series, hosted by Alan Cumming, is set to kick off its fourth season.

It’s been an eventful past two years for Donna Kelce, who earned roles in a pair of Christmas movies, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story and the Philly-based Christmas on Call, last year. She is also set to become the mother-in-law to arguably the world’s most prominent musician when her son, Travis Kelce, marries Taylor Swift, following the couple’s August engagement.

Season 4 of “The Traitors” debuts with the first three episodes on Jan. 8 on Peacock. Two more episodes will be available on Jan. 15, followed by single weekly releases through Feb. 26.