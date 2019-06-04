Lehigh right-hander Levi Stoudt said he found out from his adviser before the third round of the MLB first-year player draft began Tuesday that the Seattle Mariners were extremely interested.
The information was spot-on. Stoudt, a junior who graduated from the Perkiomen School, was indeed selected in the third round by the Mariners, the 97th overall selection. The slot bonus value for the 97th selection is $599,100. MLB teams can go above or below that slot.
“Honestly, it is pretty crazy,” Stoudt said in a phone interview. “It hasn’t hit me fully yet. There are so many emotions, and I am stoked to be able to be experiencing it with my family at home.”
This past season, Stoudt appeared in 11 games for Lehigh, making 10 starts. He was 3-4 with a 3.53 ERA. He had 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings.
In three seasons, he had a 2.97 ERA with 181 strikeouts and 65 walks in 109 2/3 innings.
“Most teams indicated I could go between the second and fifth round, and I am happy to go where I was drafted," he said.
Stoudt, who said his fastball touched 97 mph this spring, was not surprised that the Mariners selected him.
“They had a lot of contact and were one of the teams I went and did a workout for,” he said.
That workout was conducted a few weeks ago in Peoria, Ariz., the Mariners’ spring-training site.
“I got good vibes from them, and it was not shocking that the Mariners selected me,” he said. “I am just so excited."
Ken Baker, who was Stoudt’s coach at the Perkiomen School and remains in that position, says it’s been great to see the growth in the 6-foot-1, 195-pound righthander in a number of areas.
“He was 5-6 as a freshman, and at the time, he played second base and I had no idea he pitched,” Baker said. “He developed each year, he always had good mechanics, and his demeanor has always been at the top. He has always kept his composure, and I have always been impressed with that.”