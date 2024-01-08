Camden’s Aaron Bradshaw named SEC freshman of the week at Kentucky

Camden High School graduate Aaron Bradshaw was named Southeastern Conference freshman of the week on Monday. Bradshaw had a key block and the go-ahead three-pointer on the next possession in the final two minutes of Kentucky’s 87-85 win at Florida on Saturday.

Bradshaw scored 10 points with seven rebounds, two steals and the block. All of his points came in the final 10 minutes of the second half as Kentucky erased an 11-point deficit and secured its first SEC road win.

The center is averaging 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in his first year at Kentucky. Bradshaw was sidelined to start the season with a foot injury he suffered in the summer but returned to the court on Dec. 2 in a loss to UNC-Wilmington and has appeared in six games.

Bradshaw, a five-star recruit coming out of high school, committed to the Wildcats in December 2022. He is the third Kentucky freshman to earn SEC freshman of the week honors. Fellow Camden graduate D.J. Wagner has earned those honors twice.