Former West Catholic hoops standout Adam ‘Budd’ Clark to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal

On Wednesday, Adam “Budd” Clark, a West Philly native who’s statistically one of the best mid-major guards in the nation, announced his intent to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The news, first reported by On3Sports, was confirmed by Clark in social media posts on X, the former Twitter.

Advertisement

Clark, a two-time All-Catholic League selection at West Catholic who led the school to a state championship as a senior, enters the portal after two seasons at Merrimack College in Massachusetts.

Clark led Merrimack with 19.8 points per game as a sophomore and scored a season-high 32 points twice. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound guard finished ranked among the top 25 Division I players in the nation in scoring, field goals (257), and total points (653) and was fifth in the nation in steals with 2.8 per game.

He leaves Merrimack as a 1,000-point scorer needing just two seasons and 61 games to accomplish the feat.

This season, Clark finished with 20 points or more in 17 games and also led all scorers with 32 points in Merrimack’s nonconference matchup against Stanford on Dec. 17. He also scored 32 in a conference win against Niagara in February.

The NCAA transfer portal for men’s basketball opens on Monday and closes on April 22.