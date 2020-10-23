The Army-Navy game has been played in Philadelphia 89 times. The long-awaited 90th meeting in the City of Brotherly Love is going to have to wait, another change resulting from the pandemic.
The two academies announced Friday that the 121st edition of the storied rivalry will take place at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., home of the U.S. Military Academy, on the originally scheduled date of Dec. 12.
The contest had to be moved from Philadelphia because the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has attendance limits in place for outdoor events. For Lincoln Financial Field, which this year would have hosted its 14th Army-Navy game, up to 7,500 people, only 15% of maximum occupancy, would have been allowed to attend.
That would not allow the entire Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen — estimated to be around 9,000 — to attend. Instead, the game will be played at Army — the designated host team in 2020 — for the first time since 1943, which was the last occasion when a home site hosted the game.
The joint news release from both academies said it was “unlikely” that spectators would be allowed in the stadium beyond the Corps and the Brigade.
“We want to thank the City of Philadelphia, the Eagles and all involved in the planning for their efforts to navigate this historic game in the current COVID-19 climate,” Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in the news release. “We are excited about this historic opportunity to host Navy and the Brigade inside the gates of West Point for the first time since 1943.”
Navy leads the all-time series, 61-52. There have been seven ties.
“Every effort was made to create a safe and acceptable environment for the Brigade, the Corps and our public while meeting city and state requirements,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. "However, medical conditions and protocols dictate the environment in which we live.
“Therefore, on to the safe haven of West Point on Dec. 12, and let it ring true that even in the most challenging of times, the spirit and intent of the Brigade of Midshipmen and the Corps of Cadets still prevails.”