The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Wednesday that it has suspended pregame and postgame handshakes among opposing players at both its women’s and men’s basketball tournaments amid concern over the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The conference said the handshakes will be replaced by “forearm bumps” at this week’s women’s tournament in Dayton, Ohio, and next week’s men’s tournament at Barclays Center in New York.
The A-10 said that “back-of-house areas will be supplied with sanitizing gel and appropriate security to limit access by non-security personnel.”
“The league is in communication with its member institutions, medical personnel, competition venues and media partners,” the statement said. “The A-10 will continue to update its members throughout championship season. It reminds student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans to be diligent in following the recommended health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”