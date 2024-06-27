Big 5 announces men’s basketball pod schedules ahead of Big 5 Classic

The Big 5 Classic is back, and it’s here to stay. The local college basketball organization announced earlier this month that the men’s triple-header finale will be at the Wells Fargo Center for the next three seasons on the same day it announced a new women’s component that officially brought Drexel into the fold.

On Thursday afternoon, the Big 5 announced the dates for the six men’s games that make up the preliminary round-robin portion of the proceedings.

The six Big 5 teams will remain in the same two pods they were in last season, when St. Joseph’s emerged with the inaugural Big 5 Classic title.

Pod play will occur between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 ahead of the Big 5 Classic on Dec. 7.

Pod 1 (Drexel, La Salle, Temple)

(Start times for pod games will be announced at a later date by the host schools)

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Drexel at Temple

Saturday, Nov. 16: La Salle at Drexel

Saturday, Nov. 30: Temple at La Salle

Pod 2 (Penn, St. Joe’s, Villanova)

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Villanova at St. Joe’s

Friday, Nov. 15: St. Joe’s at Penn

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Penn at Villanova

Big 5 Classic

Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Wells Fargo Center