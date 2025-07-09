Big 5 announces its men’s matchups for 2025, and with it, the Villanova-St. Joseph’s rivalry could end

It will take a meeting in the Big 5 men’s basketball championship game for Villanova and St. Joseph’s to extend a 27-year tradition of meeting in the regular season.

News that the longtime rivals would not be in the same pod during the 2025 Big 5 Classic tournament format broke during the Big 5 Classic in December. On Wednesday, the Big 5 officially announced the pods and preliminary matchups for this year’s event, as well as a Dec. 6 date for the Big 5 Classic tripleheader.

St. Joe’s is in Pod 1 with Drexel and Penn, and Villanova is in Pod 2 with La Salle and Temple. Villanova and Drexel essentially swapped spots from the previous two seasons.

The pod schedules are as follows:

Pod 1:

Drexel at St. Joe’s, Nov. 8 St. Joe’s at Penn, Nov. 17 Penn at Drexel, Nov. 21.

Pod 2:

La Salle at Temple, Nov. 11 Villanova at La Salle, Nov. 19 Temple at Villanova, Dec. 1.

One would have to track back to the 1997-98 season for the last time Villanova and St. Joe’s didn’t meet. The Hawks beat Villanova in each of the last two seasons — reversing a recent trend that had made the rivalry somewhat one-sided — allowing them to play for and win consecutive Big 5 Classic titles.

St. Joe’s beat Temple in the inaugural event in 2023-24, then topped La Salle last season. St. Joe’s and Villanova are likely to have the two best teams in the city, but the new format has already produced a few surprise results along the way.