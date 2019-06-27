The Big East announced Thursday that the University of Connecticut will rejoin the conference as a full member, increasing the number of teams in the league to 11.
Big East commissioner Val Ackerman, who announced the move in a news conference at Madison Square Garden in New York, said the year of entry for UConn would be “determined at a later date” but would be no earlier than July 1, 2020.
Ackerman also said that the Huskies’ addition would increase the number of conference basketball games for men and women to 20 to continue the round-robin format.
She added there were “no plans at this time” to add a 12th team.
The conference said the presidents of its 10 schools voted unanimously Monday to re-admit Connecticut, which was one of seven charter members of the Big East when it began competition in 1979. UConn left in 2013 after the league reorganized without football and with basketball as its primary sport.
The university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to accept the Big East’s offer of membership.
The Huskies play in the American Athletic Conference. They will need to find a home for their football program, and might consider competing as an independent after they end play in the AAC.
During its 34 seasons in the Big East, Connecticut made its mark as a national power in men’s and women’s basketball. The Huskies’ men won 10 regular-season championships and seven conference tournament titles and captured national championships in 1999, 2004, and 2011.
The Huskies women earned eight of their 11 national championships as a Big East school and won 16 Big East tournament titles in a 19-year span, 1994 through 2012.