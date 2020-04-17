Temple junior forward Mia Davis was named Big 5 Player of the Year in a vote by media and Big 5 head coaches after averaging 18.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She finished the season with 18 double-doubles.
“It’s always going to be a mismatch, no matter who is guarding her, usually,” Temple coach Tonya Cardoza said during the season about Davis. “She’s a mismatch because when a big guy is guarding her, you can pull her away from the basketball and she can shoot the ball or put it on the floor, or when a smaller guy is guarding her, we can put her in the post.”
Harry Perretta’s 42nd and final season ended with his sixth Big 5 Coach of the Year award.
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist was voted freshman of the year after tying Davis for the Big 5 lead with 18.8 points per game.
Kayla Spruill of La Salle took home the Most Improved Player. The sophomore went from 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as a freshman to 11 points and six rebounds in her second season.
“Kayla has been our best player since we started practice,” Mountain MacGillivray said earlier this season. “Everything about her has been really good."
Davis and Siegrist were joined on the Big 5 first team by Mary Gedaka of Villanova, and Penn duo Eleah Parker and Kayla Padilla. Temple’s Ashley Jones and Marissa Mackins, La Salle’s Claire Jacobs, Penn’s Kendall Grasela and Katie Jekot of St. Joe’s were named to the second team. Bridget Herlihy of Villanova and Penn’s Phoebe Sterba received honorable mention.
Grasela also earned Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Temple and Villanova were Co-Big 5 champions after each finished with a 3-1 record.