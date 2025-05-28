Rep. Brendan Boyle wants the SEC and Big Ten investigated for collusion

Just one year into the new 12-team College Football Playoff, athletic directors are already pushing for even further expansion, bumping the number up to 16 teams.

The Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference hosted a joint meeting in New Orleans in February to explore expanding the playoff field to 14 teams, with four automatic bids each for the two conferences, plus two automatic bids each for the ACC and Big 12, and one for a Group of Five school, allowing for just one at-large bid.

Since then, their proposal has expanded to 16 teams, including play-in games for the bottom four seeds. Having a play-in would grant a double bye for the top two teams in the field.

The new proposals are already sparking controversy among college football fans, including U.S. Rep. Brendan F. Boyle, a Notre Dame alum who represents Northeast Philadelphia and other parts of the city. Notre Dame, as an independent, is not eligible for any conference automatic bids.

“Let me state this as clearly as I can: the Big Ten and SEC should be very, very careful about some of the decisions they are about to make,” Boyle, a Democrat, wrote on X. “Because they appear hell-bent on ruining major college football. I think they need congressional hearings into their collusion.”

Boyle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump initially announced plans to investigate with a presidential commission led by businessman Corey Campbell, with involvement from former coach Nick Saban. Those plans have since been paused. Saban spoke to Congress on May 12 about the impacts of name, image, and likeness deals and urged Congress to step in and pass legislation.

In its first season without Saban, Alabama was the subject of controversy in 2024. The Crimson Tide were the final team cut from the 12-team playoff field after going 9-3 in Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach, missing out in favor of Southern Methodist, which went on to lose, 38-10, to Penn State in the first round.

Alabama then lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but the snub angered commissioner Greg Sankey and the SEC, who feel they are being punished for playing more challenging schedules, motivating the renewed push for further change in the playoff format.

Any changes won’t be made in time for 2025, although next season’s playoff will already differ from the 2024 iteration, which granted the top four seeds to the four top-ranked conference champions. Instead, teams will be ranked directly, which provides an opening for more than one Big Ten and SEC team to make the top four, and an opening for Notre Dame to earn a bye as an independent.

