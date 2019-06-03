“I want to thank President Hanycz, Joe Meade [Hanycz’s chief of staff], and the entire search committee for their tremendous belief in me to serve as the next Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation at La Salle,” Baptiste said. “This is a dream opportunity to work at an institution with a rich history and storied tradition rooted in unwavering faith, service to others, and a commitment to developing the entire person, all in a world-class city like Philadelphia."