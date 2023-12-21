Camden’s Billy Richmond commits to Kentucky, following DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw

John Calipari certainly doesn’t need any help finding Camden on a map.

On Thursday, senior wing Billy Richmond became the latest in a long line of Camden High basketball stars to commit to the Kentucky coach. Richmond, who is rated a four-star recruit by both ESPN and 247 Sports, choose Calipari and UK out of a final four of Kentucky, Memphis, LSU, and Alabama. He announced his decision live on video with Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Richmond’s former Camden teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw are currently freshmen at Kentucky, with a third local, Imhotep Charter’s Justin Edwards, also a freshman in Lexington.

At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds and growing, Richmond is best known for his athleticism and ability to get to the basket. Richmond has guard skills and says his biggest priority is continuing to work on his jump shot. He is rated a top-35 recruit by both ESPN (No. 34) and 247 Sports (No. 24) and is ranked the No. 2 player in New Jersey by the latter.

Richmond will be one of the main faces for Camden and coach Maalik Wayns this season after playing a supporting role to Wagner and Bradshaw as a junior with the Panthers. He is a relative newcomer to the area, having transferred from his hometown of Memphis before last season.

Calipari continues to clean up recruiting-wise in the Philadelphia area, having landed the aforementioned local trio last season. He previously brought Wagner’s father, Dajuan Wagner, from Camden to Memphis in 2001. Lance Ware (Camden) and Quade Green (Neumann Goretti) are other locals who have been recruited to Kentucky by Calipari in recent years.