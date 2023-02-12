St. Joseph’s picks up a pair of wins; Temple women drop third straight

Talya Brugler had a game-high 19 points, and all five starters reached double figures as visiting St. Joseph’s knocked off Dayton, 74-62, on Saturday afternoon.

Leading, 34-33, at halftime, the Hawks (17-7, 7-5 Atlantic 10) got a boost from a 19-14 third-quarter edge, then started the fourth with consecutive Julia Nystrom threes to pull away from Dayton (4-19, 3-9).

Brugler, who was 8 of 16 from the floor. Mackenzie Smith posted her first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Olivia Mullins, Laura Ziegler (11 rebounds), and Katie Jekot each added 11 points.

Dayton had four players in double figures, getting 14 points apiece Sydney Freeman, Mariah Perez, and Anyssa Jones.

St. Joseph’s returns to the road Wednesday for a meeting with Davidson (12-11, 5-4) at 7 p.m.

Penn men post fifth straight win

Jordan Dingle scored a game-high 25 points, and Penn pulled within one game of the Ivy League lead with an 80-72 road win over Harvard.

The Quakers (14-11, 6-4) led by as much as 13 points in the first half and went into the break ahead, 41-31. A second-half push for Harvard (12-12, 3-7) with 3:30 to go made it a three-point game, 62-59, but Penn responded with an 8-0 run to seal the victory.

Nick Spinoso added 16 points and a game-high four assists for the Quakers, while Max Martz and reserve George Smith each had 12 points.

Harvard was paced by Idan Tretout’s 21 points and seven rebounds.

Penn will have a chance to further climb the standings when second-place Yale (16-6, 6-3) visits on Friday ( 7 p.m., ESPNews), followed by a matchup with Brown (13-10, 6-4) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+).

Drexel men outlast Towson

Lamar Oden Jr. and Luke House fueled a 73-66 overtime win over Towson at the Daskalakis Athletic Complex.

Oden posted a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double — his second of the season — and House finished with 18 as Drexel (15-11, 9-5 Colonial Athletic Association) have won consecutive games since a Feb. 4 loss to Monmouth.

In the overtime period, Towson (17-9, 9-4) went up, 64-60, with 1:59 remaining before the Dragons ripped off nine straight points and held on.

Yame Butler added 16 points off the bench for Drexel.

Cameron Holden scored a game-high 25 points to lead Towson.

Drexel returns to action Monday against Hofstra for a road matchup (7 p.m., FloHoops).

St. Joe’s men edge George Washington

Erik Reynolds II led all scorers with 24 points, and Lynn Greer III posted 22 points as St. Joseph’s dominated George Washington, 81-69, at Hagan Arena.

Never trailing on the afternoon, the Hawks (13-12, 7-6) scored the game’s first eight points and built a 20-3 lead by the 14:42 mark. St. Joe’s led by as many as 22 points in the first half before going into the break ahead, 47-27. In the second half, George Washington (12-13, 6-6) only got as close as eight.

Ejike Obinna had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and Cameron Brown added 11 points to round out the Hawks in double figures. Greer also recorded season highs of 11 free throws (18 attempts) and four steals.

George Washington had all its starters in double figures, with Brendan Adams’ 15 points leading the way.

St. Joseph’s will travel to face Duquesne (17-8, 7-5) on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

Temple women fall in OT

Aleah Nelson and Tiarra East each had a game-high 19 points, but Temple could not edge Cincinnati in overtime and lost, 74-66, at the Liacouras Center.

After falling behind, 67-63, two minutes into the extra period, the Owls (10-14, 5-7 American Athletic Conference) pulled within one on a three-pointer from East, but did not score again as Cincinnati (9-15, 2-9) closed on a 7-0 run. East, who finished 7-of-13 shooting, scored Temple’s five points in overtime.

Caranda Perea recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, and a game-high two blocks for the Owls.

Temple wraps up a two-game homestand against Houston (9-13, 6-3) on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).