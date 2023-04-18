Here’s a numerical look at men’s City 6 college lacrosse teams

Men’s college lacrosse among Philly Division I teams has been impressive this season, with two teams leading their respective conferences and three sitting above .500.

As of Monday, No. 14 ranked Villanova (9-3, 2-1 Big East) and St. Joseph’s (8-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10) are both well-positioned for postseason runs while Drexel (7-4, 4-1 CAA) has to overcome favorite Delaware to make it to the national tournament. No. 10 Penn (4-5, 2-2 Ivy) has gotten off to a slow start, but has been known to make unlikely comebacks late season. Here are some of the numbers that showcase what’s been working well for each of these teams:

.527: Sean Donnelly’s shot percentage with Drexel, is currently third-best in Division I.

Not only are more than half of Donnelly’s shots on target, but they rattle the cage as well. For context, only seven D-1 players shot for more than 50% and 125 shot at least 33%. This isn’t for lack of trying, either. Donnelly is Drexel’s top goalscorer, racking up 2.9 goals and 3.7 points per game.

.638: St. Joseph’s face-off win percentage, the second-best in the nation.

The team’s face-off specialist Zach Cole is a big reason why the Hawks have such a good rhythm throughout games. Cole is also a ground ball machine, averaging 11.9 per game. It’s the most claimed disputed-possession balls for his team off any D-1 lacrosse player.

.810: Villanova’s clear percentage is the country’s ninth-best

There is an 80-second shot clock in college lacrosse, with teams needing to clear the ball to the offensive zone within the first 20 seconds. Because of Villanova’s ability to clear the ball defensively, its able to regain possession of the ball almost a fifth of the time without risking a shot on their own goal. Keeping the ball in the Villanova offensive zone makes for constant pressure and momentum, which translates to goals and wins.

3.67: Points per game for Penn’s Sam Handley, the 10th-best among midfielders.

Sam Handley has brought skill and style to the offensive midfield position in college lacrosse. He fights his way onto the box score because it’s almost impossible for opposing teams to contain his 6-foot-5 frame. His quarterbacking abilities make him the top point-getter on his team. Despite being ranked among the top 10 in college lacrosse this stat is actually underwhelming for Handley who recorded 4.56 points per game in 2022.

+4.36: St. Joseph’s scoring margin, is the country’s ninth-best.

The Hawks have been making waves in this, its first season of A-10 lacrosse. An offense led by Carter Page has helped St. Joseph’s to the top of the conference standings with just three games remaining in the season. Racking up 3.55 goals per game, Page leads all Big 5 players in scoring.

5: Man-up goals by Drexel’s Luke Tomak, the 16th-best in the country

Like hockey, a lacrosse penalty means one team will be shorthanded for a period of time. However, most of these periods last just 30 seconds or one minute. Though Drexel only converts about 30% of the time during the man-up advantage, it usually comes at the hands of Tomak.

10: What Villanova’s scoring defense ranked in the nation

With a fourth-best .756 man-down defense, the Wildcat’s shutdown mentality can also be found during penalties. A big reason for opponents’ trouble finding the net is because of Villanova’s top defenders. There are four players on the team — Reid Colwell, Tripp Robinson, David Evanchick, and Brody LaPorte — who average at least one caused turnover per game.

13.44: Saves per game for Penn’s Emmet Carroll, the 13th-most of all goalies.

Especially for his first year as the starting goalie, Carroll has seen a lot. Because Penn hasn’t had the breakout season everyone has expected them to have, the goalie has been facing a lot of shots. He’s been making the most of the opportunity though, often keeping his team in the game. All his saves translate to a .522 save percentage. This year, goalies on average save just under 50% of shots on goal.