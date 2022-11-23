St. Joseph’s went 0-2 in the Sunshine Slam tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla., after falling 75-62 to South Florida on Tuesday night.

Lynn Greer III led the Hawks with 15 points, shooting 4 of 12 from the field and was 6 for 6 at the free-throw line.

St. Joe’s (2-3) trailed 37-30 at the half, and struggled getting shots in the net, shooting just 31.4% from the field. South Florida (1-5) built a 10-point lead after Miguel Selton (19 points) made a three-pointer to open the second half.

The Hawks will head to the Palestra for their next matchup against Penn at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Drexel men fall to Florida Golf Coast

Drexel fell 67-59 to Florida Golf Coast in Estero, Fla.

A three-pointer by Jamie Bergens (nine points) trimmed Drexel’s (3-2) deficit to 58-57 with less than five minutes in the second half. But a minute later, Caleb Catto had a fast-break layup. He was fouled on the play and made the ensuing free throw to give Florida Gulf Coast (4-2) some insurance and a four-point lead.

Amari Williams was the only Dragon to put up double figures with 20 points. He also led the team in rebounds with nine.

The Dragons third and final game in the Gulf Coast Showcase is Wednesday. The opponent and time of the matchup has yet to be announced.

La Salle women defeat Lafayette

Graduate student Kayla Spruill and senior Gabby Crawford led La Salle with 16 points apiece in a 71-54 victory over Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center.

Lafayette (1-4) trailed, 36-26, at the half. La Salle (4-2) had a 11-0 run to open the third quarter, and the Leopards played catch-up throughout the rest of the game.

The Explorers will return home to take on City 6 rival Penn on Nov. 29. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.