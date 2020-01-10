One of the last two undefeated teams in Division I, the Tigers (14-0, 2-0) are ranked in the top five for the first time in nearly 20 years but are coming off a shaky win over Vanderbilt in which they blew a 13-point lead. The Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1) gave Kentucky a good battle earlier this week, and now get to play the SEC’s other top-25 team with freshman Anthony Edwards (18.7 ppg.) looking more like an NBA lottery pick.