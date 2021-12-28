The Penn men’s basketball game against James Madison, scheduled for Tuesday at the Palestra, has been canceled because the Dukes are pausing team activities with COVID-19 issues.

The Quakers (3-10) scheduled a replacement game against Eastern University on New Year’s Eve. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Palestra.

Penn will open the Ivy League season Jan. 2 at home against Brown.

Drexel postponements

The men’s and women’s teams at Drexel postponed two games apiece because of COVID-19 protocols within both programs.

The Colonial Athletic Association announced the postponements of the men’s games at Charleston on Wednesday and at UNC-Wilmington on Friday.

The women’s games against Towson on Friday and James Madison on Jan. 2 are also postponed. The Towson game has been rescheduled for Jan. 18.

Explorers-Owls women postponed

The Temple-La Salle game scheduled for Wednesday at McGonigle Hall has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns in the Owls program. The teams hope to reschedule the game.

Hawks women reboot

The Hawk Classic set for Wednesday with Harvard and Norfolk State was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols and procedures. Instead St. Joseph’s women will host Harvard in a single game Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The Hawks (4-7) have won three of their last four games.

The Crimson are 5-6 under coach Kathy Delaney-Smith, who is in her 40th season at the helm.

Kenney leaves La Salle

La Salle coach Ashley Howard said Monday that junior Sherif Kenney has left the program and will pursue his basketball career at another school.

The junior played in nine games this season, including three starts. Kenney averaged 8.7 points in 21.7 minutes per game.

Owls’ Hicks honored

Temple freshman forward Zach Hicks, who set an Owls record with 10 three-point baskets last week in a win over Delaware State, has been named player of the week in both the AAC and the Big 5.

The 6-foot-7 Hicks scored 35 points in the game, tying a school record for points by a freshman originally set by Mark Macon, and a season high for an AAC player this season. The previous Owls record of nine made threes was shared by Johnny Miller and Rick Brunson.