For the first time since 1995, the Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4) reached triple digits in a game and lost, dropping a 112-101 decision to Wake Forest, their second defeat against an unranked team on the road in as many weeks. Now they must travel to Charlottesville, where the Cavaliers (20-7, 12-5) will lock in a defense that allows a Division I-best 52.7 points per game. The Cavs have won five straight, four coming down to the last possession. Duke averages 83.3 points, second in the nation.