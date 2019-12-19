We’re separating our bowl picks into two posts. Part I is today and includes the first 12 games. Part II will be posted on Friday, Dec. 27, and include the remaining 27. The playoff semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28.

Our staff picks for the national championship will be posted the day of the game, Monday, Jan. 13.

Our standings are at the bottom of this file.

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl/Nassau, Bahamas

Buffalo (-6.5) Charlotte (58.5), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Charlotte ended the season on a five-game winning streak after a 2-5 start to earn the first bowl invitation since the program restarted in 2013 and moved to FBS two years later.

Buffalo has the nation’s fourth-best defense against the run, allowing 95.3 yards per game on the ground.

Ed Barkowitz
Buffalo
Mike Jensen
Buffalo
Joe Juliano
Buffalo
Erin McCarthy
Buffalo
Marc Narducci
Buffalo
Luke Reasoner
Buffalo
Jonathan Tannenwald
Buffalo

Frisco Bowl/Frisco, Texas

Utah St. (-7.5) Kent St. (65.5), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Kent State was the only FBS team to become bowl eligible by winning its last three games — and in one of those games, it trailed Buffalo by 27-6 in the fourth quarter before rallying to win.

Utah State has won four of its last six bowls.

Ed Barkowitz
Utah St. (Best Bet)
Mike Jensen
Utah St.
Joe Juliano
Utah St.
Erin McCarthy
Utah St.
Marc Narducci
Utah St.
Luke Reasoner
Utah St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Utah St.

Saturday, Dec. 21

New Mexico Bowl/Albuquerque

San Diego St. (-3.5) Central Michigan (41.5), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

San Diego State cornerback Luq Barcoo leads the nation with 24 passes defended. His eight interceptions are tied for second in the nation, and he’s tied for first with 16 breakups.

Central Michigan first-year coach Jim McElwain led the biggest turnaround in the nation, with the Chippewas going from one win in 2018 to eight in 2019 along with their first outright MAC West title since 2009.

Ed Barkowitz
Central Michigan
Mike Jensen
San Diego St.
Joe Juliano
San Diego St.
Erin McCarthy
San Diego St.
Marc Narducci
San Diego St.
Luke Reasoner
San Diego St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
San Diego St.

Cure Bowl/Orlando

Ga. Southern (-5) Liberty (60.5), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Liberty QB Stephen Calvert passed for 3,393 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Georgia Southern opened the season with a 55-3 loss to LSU, but nearly upset Big Ten West champ Minnesota.

Ed Barkowitz
Ga. Southern
Mike Jensen
Liberty
Joe Juliano
Liberty
Erin McCarthy
Ga. Southern
Marc Narducci
Ga. Southern
Luke Reasoner
Ga. Southern
Jonathan Tannenwald
Ga. Southern

Boca Raton Bowl/Boca Raton, Fla.

SMU (-3.5) Fla. Atlantic (70.5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

FAU coach Lane Kiffin took the Mississippi job. Defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer will lead the team in this game.

SMU (10-2) recorded its most victories since 1984, which was before NCAA handed the Mustangs the death penalty for the 1987 and 1988 seasons.

Ed Barkowitz
SMU
Mike Jensen
SMU (Best Bet)
Joe Juliano
SMU
Erin McCarthy
SMU
Mike Narducci
SMU (Best Bet)
Luke Reasoner
SMU
Jonathan Tannenwald
Florida Atlantic

Camellia Bowl/Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas St. (-2.5) Florida International (62.5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

For Arkansas State, WR Omar Bayless (84 catches, 1,473 yards, 16 TDs) was the Sun Belt player of the year.

FIU picked up its second-ever win over a Power Five team with an upset of Miami, once led by FIU coach Butch Davis.

Ed Barkowitz
Florida Int’l
Mike Jensen
Arkansas St.
Joe Juliano
Florida Int’l
Erin McCarthy
Arkansas St.
Marc Narducci
Arkansas St.
Luke Reasoner
Florida Int’l
Jonathan Tannenwald
Arkansas St.

Las Vegas Bowl/Las Vegas

Washington (-3.5) Boise State (49.5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Washington coach Chris Petersen is stepping down after this game, citing the stress of the job. He coached at Boise State from 2006-13 before taking the UW job.

Ed Barkowitz
Boise St.
Mike Jensen
Washington
Joe Juliano
Boise St.
Erin McCarthy
Boise St.
Marc Narducci
Washington
Luke Reasoner
Boise St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Washington

New Orleans Bowl/New Orleans

Appalachian State (-17) Alabama-Birmingham (48), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

The only loss for App State (12-1) this year was to Georgia State. The Mountaineers have won four consecutive bowls.

Ed Barkowitz
Alabama-Birm.
Mike Jensen
Appalachian St.
Joe Juliano
Appalachian St.
Erin McCarthy
Appalachian St.
Marc Narducci
Appalachian St.
Luke Reasoner
Appalachian St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Appalachian St.

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl/Tampa

Central Florida (-17.5) Marshall (61.5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Ed Barkowitz
Central Florida
Mike Jensen
Central Florida
Joe Juliano
Central Florida
Erin McCarthy
Central Florida
Marc Narducci
Central Florida
Luke Reasoner
Central Florida
Jonathan Tannenwald
Central Florida

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl/Honolulu

Brigham Young (-1.5) HAWAII (63.5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Hawaii WR Cedric Byrd II wracked up 91 receptions for 1,049 yards and 10 scores.

BYU has won eight of its last 12 bowl games.

Ed Barkowitz
BYU
Mike Jensen
BYU
Joe Juliano
BYU
Erin McCarthy
BYU (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Hawaii
Luke Reasoner
Hawaii
Jonathan Tannenwald
Hawaii

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl/Shreveport, La.

Miami-Fla. (-6.5) Louisiana Tech (50.5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman had 96 tackles, including 15.5 for loss. Yo.

Louisiana Tech has won its last five bowl games, averaging 34 points and 445 yards.

Ed Barkowitz
Miami
Mike Jensen
Miami
Joe Juliano
Louisiana Tech (Best Bet)
Eric McCarthy
Miami
Marc Narducci
Louisiana Tech
Luke Reasoner
Miami (Best Bet)
Jonathan Tannenwald
Miami

Quick Lane Bowl/Detroit

Pittsburgh (-10.5) Eastern Michigan (50.5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke previously held the same position at Eastern Michigan, where she hired EMU coach Chris Creighton in December 2013.

Ed Barkowitz
E. Michigan
Mike Jensen
Pittsburgh
Joe Juliano
E. Michigan
Erin McCarthy
Pittsburgh
Marc Narducci
Pittsburgh
Luke Reasoner
Pittsburgh
Jonathan Tannenwald
E. Michigan (Best Bet)

Dec. 6-14

W-L (Best Bet)
Ed Barkowitz
6-5 (1-0)
Mike Jensen
7-4 (1-0)
Joe Juliano
7-4 (1-0)
Erin McCarthy
8-3 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
7-4 (0-1)
Luke Reasoner
7-4 (1-0)
Jonathan Tannenwald
7-4 (1-0)

Year to date

W-L-T (Best Bets)
Pct.
Luke Reasoner
79-60-2 (8-6)
.567
Erin McCarthy
83-66-2 (8-6-1)
.556
Marc Narducci
81-68-2 (10-5)
.543
Ed Barkowitz
80-69-2 (7-8)
.536
Joe Juliano
79-70-2 (9-6)
.530
Jonathan Tannenwald
79-70-2 (6-9)
.530
Mike Jensen
78-71-2 (8-7)
.523

Note: Luke Reasoner did not pick in Week 1. ... The Associated Press contributed to this report.