Report: Camden native Elijah Robinson returning to Texas A&M as defensive line coach

After two seasons working on Camden native Fran Brown’s staff at Syracuse, Elijah Robinson is returning to Texas A&M as defensive line coach, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Robinson, also a Camden native, spent the last two seasons at Syracuse as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, but after a 3-9 season in 2025 in which the defense struggled, he was demoted to co-defensive coordinator. He was still listed on Syracuse athletics’ official website as of Sunday evening.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Elijah Robinson and Fran Brown wanted to ‘build a program together.’ The two are fulfilling that dream at Syracuse.

Before he followed Brown to Syracuse, Robinson served as the Aggies’ defensive line coach from 2018-23, and added the title of assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator in 2023. He was hired for Jimbo Fisher’s staff and worked under current head coach Mike Elko from 2018-21, when the Penn graduate was the program’s defensive coordinator. Elko left to be Duke’s head coach after the 2021 season and returned to the Aggies as head coach three seasons later. Now the pair will reunite in College Station.

Robinson took over as interim coach in 2023 after Fisher was fired and went 1-2. At Syracuse, Robinson’s defense ranked 96th in scoring defense (29.2 points per game) and 78th in total defense (377.5 yards) nationally in 2024 for a team that went 10-3. Those numbers worsened in 2025 to 130th in scoring defense (34.9 points) and 127th in total defense (427.7 yards).

The 40-year-old coach had other suitors in recent weeks, including LSU and Matt Rhule’s Nebraska. Robinson worked with Rhule at Temple (2014-16) and Baylor (2017).

Texas A&M saw its season end in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday with a 10-3 loss to Miami.

» READ MORE: Philly’s Tyreek Chappell overcame an injury to reach the College Football Playoff with Texas A&M