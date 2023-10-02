Temple a home underdog against UTSA during college football’s Week 6

After a disappointing start to conference play in its Thursday night loss to AAC foe Tulsa, Temple returns home to host Texas-San Antonio, which has just one win so far this season.

No. 6 Penn State (5-0) will be idle this week.

Here’s a look at the odds for the biggest games this weekend, including the last Red River Rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma as members of the Big 12.

Week 6 odds, lines, matchups (via FanDuel)

UTSA (-12.5) vs Temple; O/U: 56.5

Two years removed from a near New Year’s Six Bowl game that fell short because of a late-season loss, UTSA doesn’t look like the same team that once dominated Conference USA. With a narrow loss to open the season against Houston, UTSA’s offense hasn’t found its groove, looking to turn its season around after an unsuccessful nonconference schedule. The Roadrunners are 1-3.

Meanwhile, the Owls (2-3) are still looking for a signature American Athletic conference win under Stan Drayton after going 1-7 in the AAC last season. Beating a UTSA team that is better than what its record suggests could go a long way in Temple’s efforts to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season.

Other notable Week 6 matchups