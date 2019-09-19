Here are our staff picks for this week’s top college football games.

The games are listed in standard Vegas rotational order.

Related stories

Thursday

TULANE -4.5 Houston, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Houston is 6-0 in road openers, covering five of them. Quarterback D’Eriq King can set an obscure record. He’s tied with Tim Tebow at 14 consecutive games with both a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. Remarkable.

Ed Barkowitz
Tulane
Mike Jensen
Houston
Joe Juliano
Houston
Erin McCarthy
Houston
Marc Narducci
Houston (Best Bet)
Luke Reasoner
Houston
Jonathan Tannenwald
Tuane

Friday

Utah -4 USC, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Tenth-ranked Utah is in the top 10 for the first time since 2015 behind a defense that has allowed 29 points in three games. It shut out FCS Idaho State last week, and also held BYU to 12 points in the opener at BYU.

“It is one of the top if not the top [defensive fronts] in the country," said Idaho State coach Rob Phenicie. “They have some big dudes.”

USC is coming off a 30-27 loss to BYU.

Ed Barkowitz
Utah
Mike Jensen
Utah
Joe Juliano
Utah
Erin McCarthy
USC
Marc Narducci
Utah
Luke Reasoner
USC
Jonathan Tannenwald
Utah

Saturday

Temple -14 BUFFALO, 3:30 (ESPNU)

This is the largest the Owls have been favored on the road since 2016, when they whacked Tulane, 31-0. That’s ancient history, of course. Buffalo is coming off a disappointing loss at Liberty, and the Bulls have not covered yet this year. Buffalo beat Temple last year at the Linc.

» READ MORE: Yo Philly, it’s way past time to pay attention to the Owls | Mike Jensen

» COLLEGE SPORTS: More Temple coverage

Ed Barkowitz
Temple
Mike Jensen
Temple
Joe Juliano
Buffalo
Erin McCarthy
Temple
Marc Narducci
Buffalo
Luke Reasoner
Temple
Jonathan Tannenwald
Buffalo

WISCONSIN -3.5 Michigan, 12 p.m. (Fox)

Here’s where Michigan usually comes up small. The Wolves have dropped eight of nine road games against ranked teams since 2014, and are just 1-5 under Jim Harbaugh. Michigan hasn’t won at Camp Randall since 2001 when most of the current players were still in their diapers. The over/under opened at 51.5. It was 43 mid-week.

Ed Barkowitz
Wisconsin
Mike Jensen
Wisconsin
Joe Juliano
Wisconsin (Best Bet)
Erin McCarthy
Wisconsin (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Wisconsin
Luke Reasoner
Wisconsin
Jonathan Tannenwald
Wisconsin (Best Bet)

Washington -6 BYU, 3:30 (ESPN2)

Brigham Young has played a rugged schedule (Utah, at Tennessee, at USC) and gets a U-Dub team playing its first road game of the season. Washington, which rolled BYU by 35-7 last year, has played nine true freshmen on defense.

Ed Barkowitz
Washington
Mike Jensen
Washington (Best Bet)
Joe Juliano
BYU
Erin McCarthy
Washington
Mike Narducci
Washington
Luke Reasoner
BYU
Jonathan Tannenwald
BYU

FLORIDA -14 Tennessee, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Junior quarterback Kyle Trask, who led Florida to a comeback at Kentucky last week, will make his first start since his freshman year in high school. The starter on his high school team was Houston’s D’Eriq King, who is mentioned above. Florida has won 13 of the last 14 meetings, including seven in a row at the Swamp. Their Gators’ last win here was a doozy.

»YOUTUBE: 2017 Miracle, ‘I can’t believe what I just saw’

Ed Barkowitz
Florida
Mike Jensen
Tennessee
Joe Juliano
Florida
Erin McCarthy
Florida
Marc Narducci
Florida
Luke Reasoner
Florida
Jonathan Tannenwald
Florida

TEXAS A&M -4 Auburn, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

This will be the first true road game for Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was the QB coach at Auburn in the mid-90s when Patrick Nix, Bo’s father, was the Tigers’ quarterback.

“I think it’s shocking for a lot of quarterbacks, obviously for a freshman who is probably playing on the road for the first time at a place like this with the 12th Man and Kyle Field,” Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said. “So, it’s definitely going to be something he’s never seen before.”

Ed Barkowitz
Auburn (Best Bet)
Mike Jensen
Auburn
Joe Juliano
Texas A&M
Erin McCarthy
Auburn
Marc Narducci
Texas A&M
Luke Reasoner
Auburn
Jonathan Tannenwald
Texas A&M

TEXAS -5.5 Oklahoma St, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard won’t win the Heisman, but he’s run for more than 200 yards in two of the Cowboys’ first three games and gets a chance on the national stage. For the record, FanDuel has Hubbard at 150-1 entering the week.

Ed Barkowitz
Oklahoma State
Mike Jensen
Texas
Joe Juliano
Oklahoma State
Erin McCarthy
Texas
Marc Narducci
Texas
Luke Reasoner
Texas
Jonathan Tannenwald
Texas

Oregon -10 STANFORD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Stanford has given up 45 points in each of its last two games and a total of 724 yards passing. Now the Cardinal get Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who might be the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick next year. They oughta change the school’s name to Stanfor.

Ed Barkowitz
Oregon
Mike Jensen
Oregon
Joe Juliano
Oregon
Erin McCarthy
Oregon
Marc Narducci
Oregon
Luke Reasoner
Oregon
Jonathan Tannenwald
Oregon

GEORGIA -13.5 Notre Dame, 8 p.m. (CBS)

This is Georgia’s first home game against a non-conference opponent ranked in the top 10 in 28 years (Clemson). It’s also the first visit by a school located north of the Mason-Dixon line in 14 years (Boise State).

“I know a lot of Georgia fans have had this one marked on the schedule for a long time," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "So have a lot of Notre Dame fans.”

Georgia (3-0) is ranked third. The Irish (2-0) are seventh.

Ed Barkowitz
Georgia
Mike Jensen
Notre Dame
Joe Juliano
Georgia
Erin McCarthy
Notre Dame
Marc Narducci
Georgia
Luke Reasoner
Georgia
Jonathan Tannenwald
Notre Dame

Last Week

W-L (Best Bet)
Ed Barkowitz
6-3-1 (1-0)
Mike Jensen
6-3-1 (0-1)
Joe Juliano
6-3-1 (1-0)
Erin McCarthy
8-1-1 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
3-6-1 (1-0)
Luke Reasoner
4-5-1 (0-1)
Jonathan Tannenwald
8-1-1 (1-0)

Year to date

W-L-T (Best Bets)
Pct.
Joe Juliano
19-10-1 (3-0)
.650
Erin McCarthy
19-10-1 (1-2)
.650
Jonathan Tannenwald
19-10-1 (1-2)
.650
Mike Jensen
18-11-1 (0-3)
.617
Ed Barkowitz
17-12-1 (3-0)
.583
Luke Reasoner
8-11-1 (0-2)
.424
Marc Narducci
12-17-1 (3-0)
.417

Note: Luke Reasoner did not pick in Week 1.