Here are our staff picks for this week’s top college football games., which are listed in standard Vegas rotational order.

Last week’s and year-to-date standings are at the bottom.

Related stories

Thursday

STANFORD (-7) Ucla (52.5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Stanford has won 11 in a row against UCLA and is 10-0-1 against the spread during this run.

“It’s irrelevant to this game,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. “The game four years ago shouldn’t matter in this game. It can’t be a psychological factor if no one talks about it.”

Kelly is right. Stanford is going with third-string quarterback Jack West, who will be making his first career start. We picked the game when the line was at 7. It’s down to 3.5 in some places.

Ed Barkowitz
Stanford
Mike Jensen
Stanford
Joe Juliano
Stanford (Best Bet)
Erin McCarthy
Stanford
Marc Narducci
Stanford
Luke Reasoner
Stanford
Jonathan Tannenwald
Stanford (Best Bet)

Friday

Ohio St. (-28.5) NORTHWESTERN (49.5), 8:30 p.m. (BTN)

This game was moved from FS1 to the Big Ten Network to accommodate Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. According to DonBest.com, Ohio State is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games against teams with losing records. Northwestern (1-4) has been lumped up only once, 31-10 by Michigan State. Handle with care.

Ed Barkowitz
Northwestern
Mike Jensen
Northwestern
Joe Juliano
Ohio St.
Erin McCarthy
Northwestern
Marc Narducci
Ohio St.
Luke Reasoner
Ohio St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Northwestern

Saturday

Oregon (-3) WASHINGTON (50.5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

A huge one for Oregon (5-1), which has given up just one touchdown during its five-game winning streak. The Ducks defensive coordinator, Andy Avalos, was on the staff at Boise State with now-Washington coach Chris Petersen.

Ed Barkowitz
Washington
Mike Jensen
Washington
Joe Juliano
Washington
Erin McCarthy
Oregon (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Oregon
Luke Reasoner
Washington
Jonathan Tannenwald
Washington

Florida (-6) SOUTH CAROLINA (48.5), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

South Carolina expects to have starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who missed the last quarter and overtime of last week’s stunning win over Georgia. “We’re over that now,” linebacker Ernest Jones said. “We’ve got more of the season left.” Florida is 1-4-1 ATS in this series since 2013.

Ed Barkowitz
Florida
Mike Jensen
Florida (Best Bet)
Joe Juliano
Florida
Erin McCarthy
Florida
Marc Narducci
Florida
Luke Reasoner
Florida
Jonathan Tannenwald
South Carolina

Lsu (-18) MISSISSIPPI ST. (61.5), 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

LSU jumped Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma — all are 6-0 — to move up to No. 2 after last week’s emphatic win over Florida. Look-ahead game? Mississippi State upset LSU in Starkville two years ago and lost, 19-3, down in Death Valley last season. LSU will be at Auburn next week.

Ed Barkowitz
Mississippi St.
Mike Jensen
LSU
Joe Juliano
LSU
Erin McCarthy
LSU
Mike Narducci
LSU
Luke Reasoner
LSU
Jonathan Tannenwald
Mississippi St.

Auburn (-18.5) ARKANSAS (55.5), 12 p.m. (SECN)

Auburn is coming off a bye after a loss to Florida in which top running back JaTarvious Whitlow went down with a knee injury. Arkansas has lost three in a row, but all were one-possession final scores, including a 31-27 defeat to Texas A&M.

Ed Barkowitz
Arkansas
Mike Jensen
Auburn
Joe Juliano
Auburn
Erin McCarthy
Auburn
Marc Narducci
Arkansas
Luke Reasoner
Auburn
Jonathan Tannenwald
Auburn

Texas A&M (-6) MISSISSIPPI (56.5), 7:30 p.m. (SECN)

Ole Miss rotates quarterbacks. Sometimes on the same series. One’s a redshirt freshman (Matt Corral). The other’s a true freshman (John Rhys Plumlee). No thanks.

Ed Barkowitz
Texas A&M
Mike Jensen
Texas A&M
Joe Juliano
Texas A&M
Erin McCarthy
Mississippi
Marc Narducci
Texas A&M
Luke Reasoner
Texas A&M
Jonathan Tannenwald
Mississippi

Iowa St. (-7) TEXAS TECH (55.5), 12 p.m. (FS1)

Texas Tech won at Okie State two weeks ago and took Baylor to double overtime last week. Wonderfully named quarterback Jett Duffey had 786 passing yards in those two games.

Ed Barkowitz
Texas Tech (Best Bet)
Mike Jensen
Texas Tech
Joe Juliano
Texas Tech
Erin McCarthy
Texas Tech
Marc Narducci
Texas Tech (Best Bet)
Luke Reasoner
Iowa St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Texas Tech

SMU (-7.5) Temple (58.5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

SMU is 6-0 for the first time since 1982. The Mustangs have 15 players who transferred in from Power Five conference schools, including former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele.

Could be a special weekend in Dallas for Philly fans if Temple and the Eagles could spring the mild upsets. The Owls are 0-2 ATS on the road this year.

» READ MORE: Another week, another big challenge for the Owls

Ed Barkowitz
SMU
Mike Jensen
Temple
Joe Juliano
Temple
Erin McCarthy
Temple
Marc Narducci
Temple
Luke Reasoner
SMU
Jonathan Tannenwald
SMU

PENN ST. (-8.5) Michigan (45.5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Michigan has won four of the last five in this series. The exception was two years ago when Penn State pulled away in a 42-13 romp that was also a home “white out” game. Michigan’s defense has 12 sacks in the last two weeks and Penn State hasn’t given up more than 13 points all season. That 45.5 might be a little high.

» READ MORE: Clifford keeps the Nits offense running nicely

Ed Barkowitz
Michigan
Mike Jensen
Penn St.
Joe Juliano
Penn St.
Erin McCarthy
Michigan
Marc Narducci
Michigan
Luke Reasoner
Penn St. (Best Bet)
Jonathan Tannenwald
Michigan

Last Week

W-L (Best Bet)
Ed Barkowitz
7-3 (1-0)
Mike Jensen
6-4 (0-1)
Joe Juliano
2-8 (1-0)
Erin McCarthy
4-6 (0-1)
Marc Narducci
6-4 (1-0)
Luke Reasoner
7-3 (1-0)
Jonathan Tannenwald
5-5 (1-0)

Year to date

W-L-T (Best Bets)
Pct.
Jonathan Tannenwald
45-24-1 (4-3)
.650
Mike Jensen
40-29-1 (3-4)
.579
Erin McCarthy
40-29-1 (3-4)
.579
Ed Barkowitz
38-31-1 (5-2)
.550
Luke Reasoner
30-29-1 (4-2)
.508
Marc Narducci
35-34-1 (5-2)
.507
Joe Juliano
32-37-1 (5-2)
.464

Note: Luke Reasoner did not pick in Week 1.