Here are our staff picks for this week’s top college football games., which are listed in standard Vegas rotational order.
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen was a wide receiver at Iowa Wesleyan in the early 1990s, and his offensive coordinator was Mike Leach, the Washington State coach. Houston is getting its best running back back from an undisclosed injury. The over/under is a healthy 74.
The Terrapins have scored 142 points in their first two games, 98 in the first halves. Whoa. Quarterback Josh Johnson, a Virginia Tech transfer, is directing the offense for first-year coach Michael Locksley, the former Alabama offensive coordinator. Temple won at Maryland last season.
This is the 100th meeting and the last for a while, as No. 101 is not currently scheduled. The Nittany Lions lead the series, 52-43-4. Penn State had just 78 rushing yards last week against Buffalo.
Former Notre Dame coach Bob Davie, now the New Mexico coach, is not making the trip as he continues to be sidelined by a rare illness. This will be the first meeting between the two. The only test for the Irish here is if they get caught looking ahead a little to next week’s visit to No. 3 Georgia.
Stanford will be boosted by the return of quarterback K.J. Costello, who was injured in the first half of the opener against Northwestern on a late hit. “Costello will get you fired up,” star tight end Colby Parkinson said. “He’s an established leader and player. It’s nice to get a captain back to play.”
Alabama hasn’t lost to an SEC East team in nine years. NINE YEARS! That loss was at South Carolina in 2010. Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski is starting his second career game. This could get ugly quick.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio can become the school’s all-time leader in wins with a victory here. The Sun Devils were 2-4 on the road last season. “This is our first test with a lot of young guys,” ASU coach Herm Edwards said. “It’ll be interesting to see how they react, because we’ve been at home for the first two games, and now we got to go on the road.”
Revenge game for the Gators, who were stunned in the Swamp by Kentucky last season. Florida leads the FBS with 15 sacks in two games. Kentucky lost starting quarterback Terry Wilson to a season-ending knee injury last week.
Syracuse was trounced by Maryland last week, 63-20. Maybe they were looking ahead. The Orange beat Clemson two years ago and nearly got 'em again last season.
Chip Kelly is 5-25 since the Eagles fired him at the end of the 2015 season. Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts is at 7-1 to win the Heisman. The Sooners have one ranked team on their schedule (No. 12 Texas in October), so the former Alabama transfer will have a chance to roll up some numbers.
Note: Luke Reasoner did not pick in Week 1.