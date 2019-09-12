Here are our staff picks for this week’s top college football games., which are listed in standard Vegas rotational order.

Friday: Washington St. (-9) at Houston, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Related stories

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen was a wide receiver at Iowa Wesleyan in the early 1990s, and his offensive coordinator was Mike Leach, the Washington State coach. Houston is getting its best running back back from an undisclosed injury. The over/under is a healthy 74.

Ed Barkowitz
Houston
Mike Jensen
Washington St.
Joe Juliano
Houston
Erin McCarthy
Houston
Marc Narducci
Houston
Luke Reasoner
Washington St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Houston

Saturday

Maryland (-8) at Temple, noon (CBSSN)

The Terrapins have scored 142 points in their first two games, 98 in the first halves. Whoa. Quarterback Josh Johnson, a Virginia Tech transfer, is directing the offense for first-year coach Michael Locksley, the former Alabama offensive coordinator. Temple won at Maryland last season.

Ed Barkowitz
Temple
Mike Jensen
Temple
Joe Juliano
Maryland
Erin McCarthy
Maryland (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Temple
Luke Reasoner
Temple
Jonathan Tannenwald
Maryland

Pittsburgh at Penn St. (-17), noon (6abc)

This is the 100th meeting and the last for a while, as No. 101 is not currently scheduled. The Nittany Lions lead the series, 52-43-4. Penn State had just 78 rushing yards last week against Buffalo.

» READ MORE: Former players sure hope this rivalry continues

Ed Barkowitz
Penn St.
Mike Jensen
Penn St.
Joe Juliano
Pittsburgh
Erin McCarthy
Penn St.
Marc Narducci
Penn St.
Luke Reasoner
Penn St. (Best Bet)
Jonathan Tannenwald
Pittsburgh

New Mexico at Notre Dame (-35), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Former Notre Dame coach Bob Davie, now the New Mexico coach, is not making the trip as he continues to be sidelined by a rare illness. This will be the first meeting between the two. The only test for the Irish here is if they get caught looking ahead a little to next week’s visit to No. 3 Georgia.

Ed Barkowitz
New Mexico
Mike Jensen
Notre Dame
Joe Juliano
Notre Dame
Erin McCarthy
Notre Dame
Marc Narducci
New Mexico
Luke Reasoner
New Mexico
Jonathan Tannenwald
Notre Dame

Stanford at Central Florida (-7.5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Stanford will be boosted by the return of quarterback K.J. Costello, who was injured in the first half of the opener against Northwestern on a late hit. “Costello will get you fired up,” star tight end Colby Parkinson said. “He’s an established leader and player. It’s nice to get a captain back to play.”

Ed Barkowitz
Stanford
Mike Jensen
Stanford (Best Bet)
Joe Juliano
UCF
Erin McCarthy
UCF
Mike Narducci
UCF
Luke Reasoner
UCF
Jonathan Tannenwald
UCF

Alabama (-25.5) at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Alabama hasn’t lost to an SEC East team in nine years. NINE YEARS! That loss was at South Carolina in 2010. Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski is starting his second career game. This could get ugly quick.

Ed Barkowitz
Alabama
Mike Jensen
South Carolina
Joe Juliano
South Carolina
Erin McCarthy
Alabama
Marc Narducci
Alabama
Luke Reasoner
Alabama
Jonathan Tannenwald
South Carolina

Arizona St. at Michigan St. (-13.5), 4 p.m. (Fox)

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio can become the school’s all-time leader in wins with a victory here. The Sun Devils were 2-4 on the road last season. “This is our first test with a lot of young guys,” ASU coach Herm Edwards said. “It’ll be interesting to see how they react, because we’ve been at home for the first two games, and now we got to go on the road.”

Ed Barkowitz
Michigan St.
Mike Jensen
Arizona St.
Joe Juliano
Michigan St.
Erin McCarthy
Michigan St.
Marc Narducci
Arizona St.
Luke Reasoner
Arizona St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Michigan St.

Florida (-8.5) at Kentucky, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Revenge game for the Gators, who were stunned in the Swamp by Kentucky last season. Florida leads the FBS with 15 sacks in two games. Kentucky lost starting quarterback Terry Wilson to a season-ending knee injury last week.

Ed Barkowitz
Florida
Mike Jensen
Kentucky
Joe Juliano
Florida
Erin McCarthy
Kentucky
Marc Narducci
Florida
Luke Reasoner
Florida
Jonathan Tannenwald
Florida

Clemson (-27.5) at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. (6abc)

Syracuse was trounced by Maryland last week, 63-20. Maybe they were looking ahead. The Orange beat Clemson two years ago and nearly got 'em again last season.

Ed Barkowitz
Clemson (Best Bet)
Mike Jensen
Clemson
Joe Juliano
Syracuse
Erin McCarthy
Clemson
Marc Narducci
Clemson
Luke Reasoner
Syracuse
Jonathan Tannenwald
Syracuse (Best Bet)

Oklahoma (-23) at UCLA, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Chip Kelly is 5-25 since the Eagles fired him at the end of the 2015 season. Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts is at 7-1 to win the Heisman. The Sooners have one ranked team on their schedule (No. 12 Texas in October), so the former Alabama transfer will have a chance to roll up some numbers.

Ed Barkowitz
Oklahoma
Mike Jensen
Oklahoma
Joe Juliano
Oklahoma (Best Bet)
Erin McCarthy
Oklahoma
Marc Narducci
Oklahoma (Best Bet)
Luke Reasoner
Oklahoma
Jonathan Tannenwald
Oklahoma

Last Week

W-L (Best Bet)
Ed Barkowitz
6-3-1 (1-0)
Mike Jensen
6-3-1 (0-1)
Joe Juliano
6-3-1 (1-0)
Erin McCarthy
8-1-1 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
3-6-1 (1-0)
Luke Reasoner
4-5-1 (0-1)
Jonathan Tannenwald
8-1-1 (1-0)

Year to date

W-L-T (Best Bets)
Pct.
Ed Barkowitz
13-6-1 (2-0)
.675
Joe Juliano
13-6-1 (2-0)
.675
Erin McCarthy
13-6-1 (1-1)
.675
Jonathan Tannenwald
13-6-1 (1-1)
.675
Mike Jensen
11-8-1 (0-2)
.575
Luke Reasoner
4-5-1 (0-1)
.450
Marc Narducci
6-13-1 (2-0)
.325

Note: Luke Reasoner did not pick in Week 1.