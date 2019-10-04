It was a good week for former Temple head coach Matt Rhule, who was given a contract extension at Baylor that keeps him there as head coach through the 2027 season. After an 8-17 record in his first two years, Ruhle has led the Bears to a 4-0 record in 2019. And here’s a stat that goes back to his days with the Owls: he has won 36 consecutive games when his team begins the fourth quarter with the lead.