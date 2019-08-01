Fran Connors, general manager of the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta. has retired, said Jim Hanna, president of the Dad Vail organizing committee.
Connors, who started as general manager in 2011, is succeeded by Perry Hamilton, Hanna said. Hamilton served as assistant general manager for this year’s regatta, which took place on May 10-11. Dad Vail is the largest college regatta in the United States and is held annually on the Schuylkill River.
“Fran is an accomplished professional, and his contributions to the ongoing success of our regatta were manifold,” Hanna said in a statement.
Hanna said Connors will remain on the regatta’s Board of Directors and continue to chair the event’s marketing efforts.