What to know about this year’s Dad Vail Regatta at the Cooper River

The Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, the largest college rowing event in the world, is back for its 86th installment, and will be held at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, N.J., on Friday and Saturday for the third-straight year.

In 2023, Dad Vail moved venues for the first time since 1953. The event had a long-standing tradition of being held annually along the Schuylkill River. President Kirsten Morasco and the committee decided after last year’s regatta that they would keep it at Cooper River again due to the construction on the Schuylkill and the dredging project to make all the racing lanes even.

“There is still significant construction going on,” Morasco said. “The retaining wall that sits, starting at the grandstands and leading toward that first parking lot on Kelly Drive, the wall is torn up, and there’s construction equipment. ... When we hold the Dad Vail, it’s so large, we need all the space we can get. We need the grandstands to be operational. We need to use that grassy space for our teams, so having the regatta on the Schuylkill, while this construction continues, is very challenging. That kind of impacted our decision.”

» READ MORE: Why did Dad Vail choose the Cooper River again for 2024? The regatta’s top organizer explains.

Planning Dad Vail is a year-long process, and the committee makes the decision of where it will be held for the next year in June or July. Morasco couldn’t confirm if the event will return to the Schuylkill in the near future.

“We’re going to make this decision year to year,” she added. “Is it possible? Sure, it’s possible for us to be back on the Schuylkill, whether it’ll be next year or the coming years.”

The transition to Cooper has been seamless, Morasco said, adding that Camden County officials and the mayor have been supportive of the event and welcomed them with their hospitality.

“The river itself is beautiful. The course itself is great,” she said. “The advantage of the Cooper River course is [that] it’s straight, whereas on the Schuylkill, we have a bend in the course. It’s also easy to get around the area, it’s got great parking, so really from the standpoint of the venue, it really is a great place for us.”

Ahead of Friday’s first race day, here’s a handy guide of what to know about the event, the schools participating, and how to watch.

What time does Dad Vail start?

The completely free event begins at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and roughly ends around 5 p.m. each day.

Friday’s events begin with time trials. The top 12 times, depending on the number of entries, move on to the semifinals, which will begin in the afternoon. Saturday, the final race day, will include the top six best times from the semifinal races.

This year, there are 34 different rowing events scheduled, with the women’s and men’s varsity eight races being the main headliner, and the last scheduled event on both days.

Take a look at the full schedule here.

How many schools take part in the event?

Approximately 61 schools from the United States and Canada will take part in the event. There are about 300 entries, and more than 1,000 athletes will be competing.

Some of the local schools participating include Drexel, whose men’s varsity eight won its third straight championship last year, La Salle, Temple, St. Joseph’s, Delaware, Villanova, Jefferson, Bryn Mawr College, and Haverford College.

The event with the most entries is the men’s varsity double sculls and the women’s frosh/novice four with coxswain, both have 17 boats slated to race.

Is there parking?

There will be free parking for spectators available. The recommended parking lot to use is on the corner of Cuthbert Boulevard and North Park Drive. The lot near the Camden County boathouse will be designated for officials, but parking can also be found on the street along Park Drive. Check out the map above for start and finish locations, in addition to food and beverage vendors and restrooms.

Where can you watch online?

The event will be streamed on the Dad Vail website, and you can stay up to date on Regatta Central to find out race results, schools participating, and more.