Dawn Staley’s statue in South Carolina is about to be unveiled. Here’s what we know.

After over a year of work, a statue of Dawn Staley at the South Carolina statehouse will be unveiled on Wednesday.

The honor for the North Philadelphia native was announced in February of last year, with Staley revealing at the time that “it wasn’t anything that I politicked for.”

Advertisement

Instead, the idea came from city officials in Columbia, S.C., the town in which the university campus is located.

“It’s an incredible honor that I probably don’t know the significance [of] as we sit here today, but my mom would be proud,” Staley said of Estelle Staley, who was born in the Palmetto State. “As a South Carolinian, she would be proud.”

» READ MORE: Women’s college basketball still got plenty of TV viewers this season without Caitlin Clark

The initial design of the statue was criticized by some fans for not looking enough like Staley. Columbia officials and the artists involved said they’d make changes. The final product has been kept under wraps — literally, as of Wednesday morning — but we’ll know soon, with the event set for 4 p.m.