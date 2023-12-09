La Salle’s lift from Andres Marrero highlights Big 5 teams in action

La Salle redshirt sophomore Andres Marrero scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Explorers to a 67-51 road win over Lafayette at the Kirby Center in Easton on Saturday.

It’s the second consecutive game the freshman guard scored in double digits coming off an 18-point performance on Wednesday in La Salle’s win over Loyola (Md.). Against the Leopards, in addition to Marrero, the Explorers (8-2) were led by Jhamir Brickus’ 14-point, seven-rebound effort and Daeshon Shepard added 11.

Eric Sondberg led Lafayette (1-10) with 13 points and senior forward Kyle Jenkins added 12.

La Salle enjoys the week off before its biggest test of the season in a road matchup with No. 15 Miami (Fla.) next Saturday (noon, CW57).

Drexel drops Buffalo behind Brooke Mullin’s game-high

Brooke Mullin scored a game-high 27 points, shooting 50% from the field as Drexel earned a 65-57 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Senior forward Chloe Hodges had 11 and Grace O’Neill added 10 as the Dragons also took advantage of 17 turnovers by the Bulls to improve to 4-3 on the season. Chellia Watson led Buffalo (5-3) with 25 and Kirsten Lewis-Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Next up for Drexel is a big test against Florida State inside the Daskalaskis Athletic Center next Sunday (2 p.m., NBCSP, FloHoops).