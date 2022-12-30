Drexel’s Coletrane Washington scored a game-high 12 points and the Dragons’ record climbed over .500 after a 62-50 win over visiting Elon University in Thursday’s Colonial Athletic Association opener.

It was the first game for Drexel (7-6) since Dec. 17. A matchup with Fairfield on Dec. 22 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Before leading by as many as 14 points, the Dragons battled and traded baskets with the Phoenix through the first half and into the second half. But after Elon (2-12) pulled ahead, 33-32, with 18 minutes, 26 seconds left, the Dragons went on a 9-0 run to go ahead for good.

Six of those unanswered points came from Amari Williams, who notched a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and a game-best six assists. Lamar Oden Jr. (3-of-7 from three-point range) and Luke House (3-of-5 threes) each had 11 points for Drexel.

Elon had a pair of 11-point performances from Sean Halloran and Sam Sherry.

Drexel continues conference play on Saturday when William & Mary travels for a New Year’s Eve clash at 2 p.m.

La Salle men defeat Howard to end losing skid

Khalil Brantley had a career-high 24 points as visiting La Salle outlasted Howard, 80-76, to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brantley was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range and made 10-of-12 free throws, including three in the final minute to seal the win for the Explorers (6-7). After a low-scoring 29-29 opening half, the two teams found the basket often in the second, both shooting better than 68% overall.

Anwar Gill chipped in 18 points and a team-high six rebounds off the bench for La Salle, while Fousseyni Drame scored 13 points and Jhamir Brickus added 11.

Howard (7-9) was led by Shy Odom with 22 points and Elijah Hawkins with 20 points and a game-best four steals.

La Salle heads to VCU on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+) for the start of Atlantic 10 play.

Drexel women steamroll UNCW to start conference slate

Keishana Washington scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting to lead Drexel women to a 71-47 win at UNC Wilmington in the Colonial Athletic Association opener.

Drexel (9-3) never trailed and held a 28-point lead a one point while reaching a four-game winning streak for the second time this season. Washington scored 13 points in the opening quarter, including the team’s first eight, and also finished with six assists, and Maura Hendrixson delivered 10 points with six assists.

The Dragons return home Sunday to take on conference rival Towson at 2 p.m.