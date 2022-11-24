Lamar Oden Jr. led Drexel with 16 points in a 85-81 loss to Indiana State at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., on Wednesday evening, wrapping up a 1-2 road trip in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Dragons’ shooting wasn’t the issue in their four-point loss. Each starter put up double figures, with the team as a whole producing above 50% from the field, including 11-of-21 shots from three.

However Drexel (3-3) couldn’t contest enough of Indiana State’s (5-1) shots, allowing them to make 32-of-58 attempts from the field.

Drexel will next head to the Liacouras Center on Sunday to take on City 6 rival Temple at 2 p.m.

Penn women defeated by USC

Penn women’s basketball is on a five-game losing streak after losing 66-60 to the undefeated University of Southern California.

Freshman Simone Sawyer led the Quakers with 18 points, which included 4-of-7 shots from deep.

Penn (1-5) had the upper hand for most of the game until USC (5-0) went on a 7-0 run in the third quarter, taking over a 52-46 lead that extended to 56-46 in the fourth.

The next match up for the Quakers is against La Salle on Nov. 29 at Tom Gola Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.