Coletrane Washington scored a career-high 22 points points to lead Drexel over UT Arlington, 59-38, in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., on Monday.

Washington shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-8 from three-point range.

Drexel (3-1) finished the half with a 29-25 lead and extended it in the second half thanks to a 16-0 run. The Dragons made a season-high 10 three-pointers and held UT Arlington (2-3) to just 25% shooting.

Drexel will face either Northern Kentucky or Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night.

Georgia men defeat St. Joseph’s University

St. Joe’s got balanced scoring with 10 points apiece from Cameron Brown, Erik Reynolds II, and Ejike Obinna but couldn’t overcome a 23-point halftime deficit in a 66-53 loss to Georgia in the Sunshine Slam tournament at Daytona Beach, Fla.

Despite the Hawks rallying to a 10-2 run in the second half, it wasn’t enough to overcome a 38-15 deficit at halftime.

St. Joe’s (2-2) made 21-of-57 attempts from the field, while Georgia (3-1) held them to just 12.5% shooting at the three. The Hawks fell into foul trouble, with four starters committing at least three personal fouls, plus Reynolds fouling out in the second quarter.

St. Joe’s will take on South Florida on Tuesday. Tip-off time as yet to be announced.

Penn women fall to San Francisco

Penn freshman Simone Sawyer scored a career-high 18 points but it wasn’t enough as the visiting Quakers fell to San Francisco University, 73-65, in the opening round of the Golden State women’s basketball tournament.

Sawyer shot 6-of-9 from the field, all from the three-point line. She tied the freshman school record for threes in a single game, a mark set by teammate Kayla Padilla in the 2019-20 season. Padilla was the other Quaker scoring in double digits, knocking in 14 points while adding six rebounds and two assists.

Jordan Obi registered nine points and eight rebounds, and Mandy McGurk had a team-high five assists to go with six points for the Quakers.

Penn (1-4) went into halftime with a 37-27 lead, but a three-pointer from guard Ioanna Krimili (35 points) cut the deficit to 45-39 and powered an 8-0 run for San Francisco (3-2).

Penn will continue on the road and face undefeated University of Southern California (4-0) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.