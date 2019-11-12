The Drexel women took one to the chin against 18th-ranked DePaul on Monday in an 81-57 loss in Chicago. Drexel was outscored in the first quarter, 30-12, and in the fourth quarter, 19-9.
DePaul scored 32 points off Drexel’s 23 turnovers.
The Dragons were led by Bailey Greenberg. The junior guard scored a team-high 17 points and pulled down four rebounds.
Sophomore guard Keishana Washington added 14 points for the Dragons.
DePaul had three players in double figures, paced by senior forward Chante Stonewall’s 19 points.