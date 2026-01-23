St. Joe’s men’s and Drexel women’s basketball move games due to Philly’s expected winter storm
With the Philadelphia region expecting eight to 14 inches of snowfall, two of the area’s college basketball programs have moved their games to earlier times this weekend.
The St. Joseph’s men’s team was slated to take on Davidson at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Hagan Arena. Now, the Hawks will be starting at 2 p.m. to avoid interference with potential snowfall on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Drexel women moved its Sunday matchup against Towson at the Daskalakis Athletic Center to Saturday at 6 p.m., which will now be a homecoming doubleheader with the men’s team, which face Northeastern at 2 p.m.
The women’s team will play back-to-back days, as the Dragons host Stony Brook on Friday night (6 p.m.).
The Philadelphia region will be under winter storm watch from 7 p.m. Saturday till midday Monday. As of Friday, the area is expected to receive anywhere from eight to 14 inches of snow.