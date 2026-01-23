St. Joe’s men’s and Drexel women’s basketball move games due to Philly’s expected winter storm

With heavy snowfall expected this weekend, two Big 5 basketball programs are moving their tipoff times.

The St. Joseph’s men’s team was slated to take on Davidson at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Hagan Arena. Now, the Hawks will be starting at 2 p.m. to avoid interference with potential snowfall on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Drexel women moved its Sunday matchup against Towson at the Daskalakis Athletic Center to Saturday at 6 p.m., which will now be a homecoming doubleheader with the men’s team, which face Northeastern at 2 p.m.

The women’s team will play back-to-back days, as the Dragons host Stony Brook on Friday night (6 p.m.).

The Philadelphia region will be under winter storm watch from 7 p.m. Saturday till midday Monday. As of Friday, the area is expected to receive anywhere from eight to 14 inches of snow.