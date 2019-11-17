The Lumberjacks forced 14 Drexel turnovers in the first half and took a 19-point lead at halftime. The Dragons gave up 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, which led to 24 points for second chance points. Stephen F. Austin also shot 47 percent on its way to a 44-23 advantage. Foul trouble also plagued Drexel in the first 20 minutes as Camren Wynter picked up three fouls.