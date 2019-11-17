NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin used a strong defensive effort to open up a big first-half lead and went on to defeat Drexel, 82-67, in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
The Dragons fall to 2-3 on the season, while the Lumberjacks remain undefeated at 4-0.
James Butler was one of the few bright spots for Drexel. The junior picked up his third double-double of the season with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 8-for-11 from the field.
The Lumberjacks forced 14 Drexel turnovers in the first half and took a 19-point lead at halftime. The Dragons gave up 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, which led to 24 points for second chance points. Stephen F. Austin also shot 47 percent on its way to a 44-23 advantage. Foul trouble also plagued Drexel in the first 20 minutes as Camren Wynter picked up three fouls.
The second half was filled with fouls and turnovers as the game slowed down after a fast-paced first half. The Dragons chipped away at times but could only get as close as 15 points the rest of the way.
The Dragons finished with a season-high 31 turnovers that led to 34 points. Stephen F. Austin committed its share of turnovers as well with 22.
Drexel shot 50 percent from the floor. Coletrane Washington added a career-high nine points for the Dragons. Wynter also had nine points.
Kevon Harris and Cameron Johnson each scored 18 points to lead the Lumberjacks. The Jacks came up with 17 steals in the game and shot 48 percent in the game.
Drexel will fly back to Philadelphia in the morning and face Bryant on Wednesday night at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.