Drexel has increased its conference wins in each of Zach Spiker’s first three seasons as head coach. And with the return of guards Kurk Lee and Zach Walton, both of whom missed most of last season with injuries, the Dragons are looking to keep the momentum going.
Last year, the Dragons finished 7-11 in the Colonial Athletic Association, but they have key contributors to replace. The Dragons’ top three scorers are gone. Point guard Camren Wynter (11.3) and forward James Butler (10.3) are the double-digit scorers returning.
The veteran-laden Dragons return four seniors and three juniors.
“I think this group understands that our strength is playing together, and that’s so important," Spiker said. “I think we have a really competitive group.”
Wynter and Butler should continue to evolve more as scorers in their second season as starters. Now seniors, Walton and Lee should both join them as double-digit scorers.
Walton averaged 9.6 points last season before being sidelined because of a wrist injury. At 6-foot-6, he is the Dragons’ chess piece. Walton can play anywhere from shooting guard to power forward.
“He’s a mismatch a couple different ways. He might be quicker than a [power forward] and might be too big for a guard,” Spiker said.
Lee broke out as a freshman, averaging 14.9 points and setting the Drexel rookie scoring record. Injuries hampered Lee as a junior, but he shot 15-for-30 on threes when healthy.
Butler has been the anchor of the Dragons defense, Spiker said. His effort on defense is something his teammates “look up to,” Spiker said.
Matey Juric will return as the top defender. At 5-11, Juric uses his size to bother defenders with relentless ball pressure. Last season, he set a Drexel CAA championship record with five steals against the College of Charleston. The sophomore earned the Dragons’ "D" award as the team’s top defender last season.
The Dragons’ engine will go as Wynter goes. He earned preseason second-team All-CAA honors after setting the Drexel rookie record with 174 assists. Wynter also scored in double figures 21 times last season, but he is known more as a floor general.
“It’s easy to play with a player like that," Walton said. "He really wants to get others involved, and he’s always looking to pass.”
The Dragons have 11 players returning, so they brought in two newcomers: freshmen Mate Okros and T.J. Bickerstaff.
Okros played with the U18 Great Britain national team this summer and was the second-leading scorer, averaging 10.8 points.
“He’s a long guard with length and can shoot it,” Spiker said. “He’s a talented guard with a good feel for the game.”
The Dragons’ out-of-conference slate will feature tough road games at Temple, Rutgers, UMBC, Stephen F. Austin and South Florida. They’ll play only one more home game than away games, which makes their out-of-conference schedule one of the toughest for CAA teams.
The CAA is wide open this season. Five schools received at least one first-place vote in the CAA preseason poll. Drexel was picked eighth, but Spiker believes he has one of the conference’s hidden secrets in Walton, whom “no one knows about.”
Drexel’s combination of size and guards should lead to the fourth consecutive increase in conference wins.
Prediction: (14-15, 9-9 CAA)